Why Kayunga civil servants dress code directive failed

Authorities in Kayunga District have expressed frustration after failing to enforce a directive requiring all civil servants to abide by the public service dress code which was passed three years ago.

In 2020, the then chief administrative officer, Mr Benson Otim, directed all staff to comply with the dress code as per the Uganda Public Service Standing Order, 2010.

Under the directive, Mr Otim ordered all male staff to wear suits, “neat” trousers and a tie, with closed shoes and short beards in line with the guidelines.

Their female counterparts were directed to wear long skirt or dress that go below the knee, with a long or short-sleeved blouse.

All clothing was required to cover the cleavage, navel and back. The women were also required to wear short-heeled shoes.

The authorities banned wearing kanzus (tunic) and tight-fitting dresses and skirts and gomesis while on duty.

Nine district officials, who flouted the directive in 2020, faced disciplinary action. The officers were cautioned against repeating the same.

However, the dressing code has not been enforced since then.

Mr Abdul Batambuze, the Kayunga chief administrative officer (CAO), attributed the failure to enforce the dress code to poverty. He said the staff are unable to purchase decent clothes.

“We discovered that if we enforce the directive, some of the civil servants, who cannot afford to buy the suits, will be discouraged from reporting to work because they would fear to be penalised,” Mr Batambuze said in an interview on Monday.

He added: “One needs at least three suits and ties for the entire week. So with this meagre income, very few can afford this kind of dress code.”

The CAO said they are now stressing “simple but descent dressing for all civil servants”.

In 2020, when the directive was announced some civil servants carried their neckties in their pockets while reporting for duty and would only wear them when meeting the CAO or heading to the district headquarters.

When this reporter visited the district headquarters on Monday, none of the staff members were wearing suits or neckties. Some female workers were wearing tight skirts with long-heeled shoes.

Mr Batambuze also said some of the recommended attire were an inconvenience to staff, citing neck-ties and suits that he said were not suitable for the tropical weather in Uganda.

Some of the district staff, who asked not to be named for fear of being reprimanded by authorities, said the salary they get is too low to enable them to buy suits.

“We have a lot of things to spend on like school fees. So, telling us to wear suits every day is a big joke. A good suit goes for Shs800,000 and one needs at least three pairs of suits, where will you get such money?” a male staff asked.

Some staff members asked the government to give them allowances to buy the required attire, saying the salary they get is too little to enable them to afford suits and nice shirts and trousers.

Mr Dan Bubaale, the district education officer (DEO), however, said: “Some staff don’t wear suits and neckties because of health complications while others have to do some other work when they leave office.”

Mr Andrew Muwonge, the district chairperson, said it is important for civil servants to dress decently and any orders on how to dress, are welcome.

“It is not easy to dictate on how these adult civil servants should dress. We have now advised them to dress in a manner that will not ashame them and the civil service,” he said.

In 2017, the Ministry of Public Service issued guidelines banning sleeveless, transparent and tight clothing for non-uniformed officers in Public Service.

The Public Service Permanent Secretary, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, said the guidelines were in line with the Public Service Standing Orders.

According to Uganda Public Service Standing Orders, 2010, all civil servants are required to dress decently and in the generally acceptable standards in the Uganda community.

The orders, however, did not highlight what would constitute decent, smart and reasonable dressing.

Other requirements

• Female employees are also not allowed to have long nails measuring more than three-inches, bright and multi-coloured nail polish and chandelier earrings.

• Male public servants are expected to present themselves in neat trousers, long sleeved shirts, jackets and a necktie. Their clothing is restricted to only five colours: black, brown, grey, navy blue, and dark green.

• The civil servants are not allowed to wear open shoes during working hours except on health grounds.

• The recommended shoes are also restricted to only brown and black colours.