Why KCCA is revitalising non-motorised transport in city

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has embarked on revitalising non-motorized means of transport to promote equitable use of road space in the city.

According to KCCA Executive Director Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, embracing non-motorized transport, such as walking and cycling, would minimize pollution, congestion, and promote physical activity with numerous health benefits.

"A city must have non-motorized roads. Some are already in existence, but they have been encroached on by traders and motorists. We are intentional in providing space for cycling and walking. We are constructing roads and putting cycling lanes and walkways. We are not promising air; it is real," she said before flagging off cyclists during Kampala Cycling Day held at KCCA offices in Makindye Division. She encouraged city dwellers, workers, and visitors to utilize designated places for non-motorized transport to experience the comfort and benefits that come with it.

Eng Jacob Byamukama, Deputy Director of Transport and Roads Management at KCCA, noted that more than 50% of people in Kampala walk to work, emphasizing the importance of providing sufficient space for walking and cycling amid rapid population growth.

"We have been partnering with eBee and Fun Cycling Uganda to organize cycling days in the city once a month, but our question has been, as planners of the city, how we make available infrastructure that allows them to ride on a daily basis," Eng Byamukama said.

He added that KCCA had prepared a master plan for cycling linked to the Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) master plan for walking to ensure continuity.

"One of the projects we have finished is the NMT that stretches from Bakuli along Namirembe Road to Luwum Street. We have also designed more roads within Market Street in the Central Business District (CBD) and above Kampala Road, Buganda Road, and Lumumba Avenue," he said. "Salaama Road, which is still under construction, will have cycle lanes on both sides; the flyover has spaces for cyclists and pedestrians; and Jinja Road, from Kitgum House to Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) showgrounds, has cycle lanes on both sides."

Eng Justus Akankwasa, Director of the Directorate of Engineering and Technical Services at KCCA, noted that the aim of Car-Free Day, celebrated every September, is to promote non-motorized transport and ensure equitable use of city roads. "We want to ensure equitable use of our space so that everyone is catered for – 30% for pedestrians and cyclists, 31% for cars, and 31% for other means such as buses and heavy carriers," he said.

During this year's Car-Free Day, several roads in the central business district were temporarily closed to motorized traffic, with diversions provided to ease movement. The selected streets and roads were transformed into spaces for recreation, culture, and community connection, featuring activities such as leisure cycling, guided walks, skating, painting, and a bouncing castle.

The Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Area, Hajat Minsa Kabanda, announced plans to plant trees to ensure Kampala regains clean air. "We want to have a green city and mitigate the challenges of climate change," she said. Dr. Sarah Karen Zalwango, Director of Public Health at KCCA, emphasized that non-motorized transport would relieve city dwellers of pollution triggered by motorists.

Data from IQ Air, a Swiss technology company, showed that on August 2, Kampala recorded the second-worst air quality in the world, attributed to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) from vehicle emissions, industrial operations, and fuel burning. With over 20,000 taxis and 50,000 bodabodas operating in the city, and over 220,000 private car operators in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, the city's roads are congested, highlighting the need for sustainable transportation solutions.



