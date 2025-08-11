Why Lake Nabugabo conservation project has failed to take off

In 2017, the central government, in collaboration with various local governments and civil society organisations, launched a 10-year conservation plan for Lake Nabugabo Ramsar site.

The goal was to enhance its protection. However, eight years later, the project has failed to take off. The initiative, spearheaded by Nature Uganda—an environmental conservation organisation—and the Ministry of Water and Environment, alongside other stakeholders, aimed to extend the wetland system’s boundaries from 22,000 to 77,700 hectares.

This expansion would encompass wetlands linked to the Ramsar site in Masaka, Kalungu, Mpigi, Gomba, and Butambala districts. Other government agencies, including the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and National Forestry Authority (NFA), formed a national task force to collaborate with local governments and communities on the project.

According to Ms Rose Nakyejjwe, the Masaka District natural resources officer, the project initially raised hopes, as it was believed to offer support to efforts already hindered by limited resources.

However, no clear information has emerged to explain the delays. “We held several meetings to discuss the plan, and it seemed promising,” she said.

“We thought it could help secure sustainable management of this ecosystem, which faces numerous threats. But it seems to have remained on paper.”

Lake Nabugabo was designated as a Ramsar site in 2004 under Masaka District’s jurisdiction because of its rich biodiversity, ecological services, and support for the livelihoods of local populations. Mr Andrew Mukasa, a fisherman on Lake Nabugabo, said the lake has long been vital to their livelihoods, but fish stocks have dwindled due to unregulated fishing.

“I was part of the group contacted about the sustainability project for our lake, but it never materialised. The plan’s primary focus was to raise awareness among the community about the need to protect the lake and wetlands, but now people are doing whatever they please,” he explained.

“The district environment officers and local leaders haven’t done enough to educate people on how to best preserve the area’s biodiversity,” he added. Mr Mukasa noted that unregulated agricultural activities, including the use of harmful chemicals in wetlands, as well as the growth of recreational centres on the lake's shores, have led to plastic pollution—issues that the stalled plan was supposed to address.

The delayed $8 million (Shs28.3b) wetlands system management plan was intended to cover the entire lake’s catchment area, including wetlands and streams in the targeted districts. The expanded conservation approach was meant to protect the internationally recognised ecosystem.

However, due to the delays and lack of consistent action, ecosystems in the proposed area continue to suffer from escalating threats such as deforestation, illegal rice cultivation, sand mining in the Lwera Wetland, and unregulated infrastructure development.

Ms Prossy Kabanda, a communications officer at the Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (BCF), a local conservation organisation in Greater Masaka, said despite several directives from Parliament, the President, Nema, and the ministers on unregulated activities like rice growing and sand mining, little has changed.

“Our country has good regulations and plans, but execution has always been our weak point,” she said. “If the conservation plan had been fully implemented, it could have helped instil a sense of ownership of nature among locals and addressed ongoing threats through collective efforts,” she added.

Mr Zephaniah Bakenga, the Kalungu District natural resources officer, acknowledged the challenges caused by the delayed project but affirmed that his team is working on conservation at the local level. “The plan was welcomed, but since it didn’t take off, we’ve continued with our duties despite facing challenges like limited resources,” he said.

“Wetlands in Kalungu are under threat from human activities, but that’s not due to a lack of effort. For instance, we’ve managed to reduce illegal sand mining in the Lwera Wetland, which was once a major concern,” he added.

Mr Achilles Byaruhanga, the executive director of Nature Uganda, declined to comment on the stalled project, stating that the Ministry of Water and Environment is the lead agency.

“I can only comment after you speak to the Ministry of Water and Environment,” he said. “Please check with them first.”

A source within the ministry, who wished to remain anonymous, explained that the project was shelved after failing to secure the funds for implementation.

“I doubt anyone will comment on that project. Its implementation failed because there was no money,” the source said.

Ms Lucy Lyango, the assistant commissioner in-charge of Wetland Assessment and Management at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said that the project had not been officially stalled.

However, she referred inquiries to Mr David Okurut, the commissioner for Wetland Management, who had not responded by press time.

A flooded section of Kampala-Masaka Highway passing through Lwera Swamp in Kamuwunga Village in 2023. Lwera Swamp is a major water catchment area for Lake Nabugabo, a Ramsar site. PHOTO/RICHARD KYANJO

Mr Emmanuel Busobozi, the principal environmental officer at the Ministry of Water and Environment, said he was unable to locate any information regarding the project and advised reporters to engage the district environmental officers for an update.

“I joined the ministry after the project was launched, and I’ve been unable to find any details about it,” he explained. “I suggest you contact the district environmental officers in the affected areas.”

The Nema spokesperson, Mr William Lubulwa, also declined to comment, referring reporters to Nema’s Executive Director, Dr Barirega Akankwasah, who did not respond to multiple phone calls.

About Lake Nabugabo Lake Nabugabo is a satellite lake of Lake Victoria, separated only by a sandbar. It is home to over 350 plant species, including some that are endemic to the site, as well as numerous threatened animals, reptiles, and aquatic life.

Encroachment. Some of the houses submerged in water on the Nabugabo catchment area in Masaka District. PHOTO BY MARTINS E. SSEKWEYAMA.

The Ramsar site also hosts 281 bird species, serving as a stopover for several rare migratory birds, including 15 percent of the world’s population of the Blue Swallow. The lake supports local livelihoods by providing a sustainable source of products and raw materials for income-generating activities.

Uganda is a signatory to the Ramsar Convention, which aims for the “conservation and wise use of all wetlands through local and national actions and international cooperation, as a contribution towards achieving sustainable development worldwide.”

Uganda ratified the convention in 1988 and has designated 12 sites as Wetlands of International Importance, covering 455,303 hectares.

The convention encourages contracting parties to promote the wise use of wetlands, designate suitable wetlands for the Ramsar List, and cooperate internationally on issues concerning shared wetland systems and development projects that may impact wetlands.

Background

Uganda’s wetland cover has been reducing tremendously over the years, and according to the 2020 report on the status of wetlands in Uganda presented by the Minister of State for Environment, Ms Beatrice Anywar Atim, before Parliament, wetland cover had dropped to 21,526.3 Sq.Km (8.4 percent) from 37,346.3 Sq.Km (15.5 percent) of Uganda’s land cover in 1994.

Eastern region tops all regions in wetlands degradation, standing at 46 percent of wetlands degraded, followed by central region at 29 percent, and northern region registered the lowest degraded area of 21 percent.

The report highlighted the major driving factors as being the need for land for agriculture, industrial development, and settlement.