Why Lango is losing battle against sickle cell disease

The battle against sickle cell disease is facing a huge challenge in the Lango Sub-region, mainly due to marriages between relatives.

Health experts say this cultural practice is increasing the risk of genetic disorders, including sickle cell, as closely-related individuals are more likely to carry the same recessive genes. Sadly, the consequences are alarming. Children born of such marriages between relatives face a higher risk of inheriting autosomal recessive disorders, like sickle cell anemia.

In Alebtong District, for instance, 23 percent of those tested are positive for the disease, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health Minister, said each year, an estimated 20,000 Ugandan children are born with sickle cell disease, and without timely diagnosis and care, up to 80 percent will not live to see their fifth birthday.

"This is not just a health statistic but a matter of justice and human dignity that calls for urgent attention. We know that the tide can turn," she said at the launch of the sickle cell national awareness campaign in Lira City.

Not all is lost. Uganda became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to have national sickle cell prevalence data. Dr. Aceng said for optimal use of limited resources, the ministry initiated targeted newborn screening in high-burden regions, as indicated by the survey.

"We set up sickle cell clinics in over 100 public health facilities which are also participating in newborn screening. We have a mainstream sickle cell program within the Non-Communicable Disease Department," said the minister.

In Lango, local leaders are sounding the alarm and advocating for change. They're proposing mandatory sickle cell screening before marriage and encouraging carriers to choose partners without the SS gene. Mr. Geoffrey Ocen, the Deputy Minister of Health under Lango Cultural Institution or Tekwaro Lango, agreed that sickle cell disease has remained a public health burden in Lango.

"As a cultural institution, we are going to come up with a by-law on sickle cell disease. This law will make it compulsory for people who want to get married to test for sickle cell disease and present to the cultural leaders a card which indicates that you're sickle cell-free. By doing that, it will help us in reducing the prevalence of sickle cell disease in our sub-region," he said.

"Secondly, we are going to sign a memorandum of understanding with some agencies before embarking on aggressive mobilization and sensitization of the community on sickle cell disease," he added.

Dr. Andrew Odur, the Director of Lira Regional Referral Hospital, said Lango is among the four sub-regions in Uganda that are already marked red among the regions with a very high burden for sickle cell. He said the prevalence of sickle cell disease in the sub-region stands at about 21 percent.

"So the issue of sickle cell, for our sub-region, we have so many clans that have subdivided. So these clans, when they subdivide, you're subdividing the same people, the same genes, the same blood types. So when the same blood type meets the same blood type in a man and a woman, it's likely that you're going to give birth to the same blood type. So this is how sickle cell burden continues to increase in this region," Dr. Odur explained.

Currently, Lira Regional Referral Hospital has about 1,400 patients who come routinely to receive care.

"So the 1,400 sicklers come through the sickle cell clinic which is run once a day in every week. So we divide them through the weeks. On a weekly basis, we usually see about 50 sicklers per week. So they are spread throughout the year," the hospital director added. "That's the time when they come, we check on them, we give them their medicines that alleviate pain; we educate them and we monitor how they are growing."

According to Dr. Odur, the majority of these patients are young people below 20 years. "Because the care within the community sometimes is not good, some die even before they come to the health sector. So the majority don't grow so much beyond 20 years because of lack of care," he says.

The Lira Hospital director emphasized that children with sickle cell disease must be identified early so that they may be able to live a fair life. The Lango Cultural Institution has been urged to work with health workers in the fight against this disease.

"One, to educate people that we do premarital counseling and testing. All the young people who wish to get married, we must test and know their sickle cell status. When we know their status, then we can advise them that, no, you are all carriers, so there is a chance that you're going to get sickle cell," said Dr. Odur.

The other alternative is that young people who wish to get married must be able to cross beyond the borders of Lango, like they should go to West Nile, Buganda, Bunyoro, or Ankole.

Dr. Charles Olaro, the Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, said once people living with sickle cell disease are granted liberty of speaking up through telling testimonies, the stigma of sickle cell shall be fought just like that of HIV/AIDS.

"We want to start from the foundation of the community, and the community needs to support us to drive this. So cultural leaders, religious leaders, you have a very big role to play. And the package will include education about sickle cell. We should be able to know our status before we make decisions in marriage," he explained.

"So this underscores the need for a coordinated approach, and that's why we are here. We have learned some lessons from what happened in Kayunga, and we are able to see that almost the end against the war on sickle cell shall reap good fruit," said Dr. Olaro.

The impact of sickle cell disease is far-reaching, affecting not only individuals but also communities. Stigma and discrimination surrounding the disease are prevalent, making it essential to raise awareness and promote education.





