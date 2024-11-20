Why long fingernails are taboo in Acholi community

Long fingernails, a popular fashion statement among young women and a few men, have become a point of contention within the Acholi community, where they are deeply rooted in cultural taboos.

For decades, long nails have been associated with witchcraft and poisoners, a belief that continues to instill fear among the elderly despite modernisation.

Speaking during an interview on Saturday, Rwot Yusuf Adek Okwonga, the 82-year-old clan chief of the Pageya clan, said long fingernails were historically linked to one of the most dangerous types of wizards in the Acholi tradition—Jok Wol, or the poisoner.

“In the Acholi community, there are five types of wizards (jok), they include Jok Olibo-libo or Jok Acikari, Jok Yii, Jok Wol, Jok Kijuma Yer, and Jok Nywal. All these conduct their witchcraft in different styles, and for different reasons, though others kill while others don’t,’’ he said.

He added: “The most dangerous wizard (lajok) is the one of lawol, the poisoner, who is associated with poisoning. The poisoners (lawol) in the Acholi traditional setting are mostly women, who they use their long fingernails as hideouts for their poisons.’’

The poisons include venoms extracted from snakes, chameleons, scorpions, and frogs.

‘’The poisoner, in most cases, uses poisons from snakes and frogs. They kill those dangerous animals, extract their poison, and spread it under their fingernails, in most cases target their victims while eating or drinking. The wizard must have schemed her victim, and convince them to a nice treat using food and drinks,’’ Rwot Yusuf explained.

He added: “They convince their victims to share the same dish or drink with them but instead hoodwink them through a false chat to allow them make a quick turn away so that they can dip their poisoned fingers on the side of your food or in your drink.’’

A common saying in Acholi, “Lwet cingi bojo calo lwet lawol”—loosely translated as “your fingernails are as long as those of a poisoner”—is a reminder of the cultural fear tied to this practice.

Rwot Yusuf explained that although the practice is not common these days, seeing women and girls with long fingernails brings back that fear.

For many, these cultural warnings remain relevant. Ms Rose Aciro, 50, a resident of Amuru District, recalled tragic incidents from her youth.

“As a young girl, my grandfather often cautioned us against dining and drinking with people with long fingernails, saying they are wizards who may be plotting to kill you. I remember one woman was killed by such a person, a close relative to us and it was established that she was poisoned by one of those wizards,’’ Ms Aciro said.

She emphasised that short fingernails were not only maintained for health reasons but also served as a precaution against suspicious or harmful individuals.

While elders view long nails with suspicion, younger generations see them as a form of self-expression. Grace Atim, 23, dismissed the cultural fears, saying her long nails are purely for style. “This is fashion, not witchcraft,” she insisted.

Mildred Aceng, 30, a fashioner in Gulu City, is not entirely against some people using their nails for bad deeds, but also notes that long fingernails are associated with beauty, especially among females.

Pastor David Okeny, a born-again Christian from Palenga in the Omoro District, emphasised the importance of reviving cultural values to promote safety and morality.

He said: “As Acholi, we should get out of imitation and revive our culture. Tradition tells us what to do but right now we just go for anything mysteriously, we love imitation. Some practices are very dangerous.’’