Why malaria remains a health challenge in Kigezi

Malaria cases remain high in the Kigezi Sub-region due to failure by the locals to adhere to the established preventive measures, health workers have said.

The Rubanda District Health Officer, Dr Abdon Birungi, said from June 2024 to July, a total of 2,845 malaria cases were registered in his district, translating to an average of 237 tested and treated malaria cases every month.

“The presence of female mosquitoes in communities and failure to adhere to preventive measures such as sleeping under a treated mosquito net, draining stagnant water, and clearing bushes next to people’s homes, are the reasons why malaria cases are still rampant in Kigezi region,” Dr Birungi said.

He said mass treatment of malaria is being rolled out in the area, besides providing mosquito nets to pregnant women who visit health centres seeking antenatal services.

Dr Birungi added that malaria cases are common in mothers and children, warned people against self-medication and encouraged them to always visit health centres for proper diagnosis and treatment in case they develop signs and symptoms of malaria fever.

The Kabale District Health Educator, Mr Alfred Besigensi, said from January to September, they registered 2,982 malaria cases, and this translates into an average of 331.3 percent tested and treated malaria cases per month.

“Through our health education programmes, we encourage people to always seek early treatment and proper use of treated mosquito nets to avoid mosquito bites. We are also advocating for mass residual spraying inside houses and Larviciding to control mosquito population in communities. Malaria cases are not high in our district because most people are properly adhering to the preventive measures,” Mr Besigensi said. The Kisoro Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Emmanuel Bahane, said malaria fever is endemic in only two sub-counties of Bukimbiri and Busanza in Kisoro District and his facility registers between 10 to 15 malaria cases from these areas per day.

“Bukimbiri and Busanza sub-counties in Kisoro District are endemic to malaria because of several swamps with stagnant water that provide breeding and multiplication grounds for the mosquitoes. Most of the malaria cases tested are treated, and very few people die due to malaria. We recommend that larviciding be done in these two sub-counties to reduce mosquito population if malaria cases are to be reduced,” Dr Bahane said.

The director of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, Dr Filbert Nyeko, said although no district in Kigezi has registered a test of positivity rate of over 20 percent this calendar year, with Kanungu and Rukungiuri districts reporting more malaria cases than the rest, there is need for thorough analysis to identify the burdened sub-counties and implement malaria control interventions.

The Kanungu District Health Officer, Dr Birungi Mutahunga, admitted that malaria cases in his district, especially in sub-counties that lie in the rift valley, are high because the area is warmer, thus facilitating the breeding and multiplication of mosquitoes. He also said because of the warm environment some people refuse to sleep under the mosquito nets claiming that they increase heat in their beds.

“We need to emphasise the importance of sleeping under mosquito nets, especially for mothers and children below five years. There is also a need for mass distribution of mosquito nets by 2027 because currently we target pregnant mothers. It is possible to eliminate malaria by controlling the parasites that cause malaria. Controlling malaria also requires commitment by all stakeholders, especially the media in sensitising the masses on avoiding mosquito bites,” Dr Mutahunga said.

The Kabale District Senior Environmental Officer-in-charge of wetlands, Ms Evas Asiimwe, attributed the existence of malaria cases in communities to wetland encroachment and added that once wetlands are restored, cases of malaria will reduce.

“We all know that wetlands are the main habitat for mosquitoes because it provides them with a conducive environment for their breeding and multiplication. Because people encroach on their habitat, the mosquitoes end up breeding in the stagnant waters in these encroached areas and subsequently find the people in their homes thus transmitting malaria parasites after biting them. Restoring the approximate 60 percent of wetlands in Kabale District would mean that mosquitoes will regain their habitat. In the early 1990’s cases of malaria in Kabale District were few because several wetlands were still intact,” Ms Asiimwe said.