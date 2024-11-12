Why Mao wants senior lawyers deployed upcountry

The Minister of justice and constitutional affairs, Mr Norbert Mao, has tasked the solicitor general to send senior lawyers to upcountry, arguing that it is where they are supposed to be. "Let us see that the seniors come here so that they can make decisions quickly," the Democratic Party (DP) president general said while monitoring the construction of the Solicitor general regional office in Soroti city. According to him, junior lawyers look over their shoulders and fear that they may make mistakes yet seniors on the other hand give confidence to the public. "We must not give contracts to people on account of the names, we must give them on the basis of their capacity," Mr Mao added.

He lauded the contractor, SMS, for the good work done but also blamed the government sometimes for not trusting Ugandans with such projects.

“We want citizens to take charge of their lives, that is the kind of country we want; to find ways to create harmony," Mao added.

Mr Charles Ouma, the deputy solicitor general, urged the leadership of Soroti to take ownership of the project and also monitor its progress so that it is delivered on time.

He cautioned the contractor against delaying the project.

“As a ministry we are counting on you to deliver the project in time," Mr Ouma said.

According to Mr Eric Emmanuel Mukisa, the acting head Soroti regional office, the project marks a significant milestone in the journey towards the delivery of justice to the community.



“The new office will not only provide a conducive working environment for the staff but it will lead to increased accessibility of services to the community," Mr Mukisa said.

The project which was contracted by SMS contractors limited with an estimated budget of shs 7.8billion commenced on 6th May 2024 and scheduled for completion and handover on 6th may 2026.