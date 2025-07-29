Why Masaka’s maternity, child complex has delayed to open

In 2015, the former vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi laid a foundation stone for the construction of a multi-billion 400-bed maternity and child complex at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

The project was expected to be completed in 2017 at a tune of Shs10.6 billion. However, despite having the structure in place nearly 11 years later, there is no hope in sight to occupy it due to lack of funds to equip the facility and have it operational.

According to Mr Charles Tumushiime, the outgoing Masaka Regional Referral Hospital administrator, the hospital has not received capital development funds for the last three years, which he said has greatly affected the plan to have such projects completed. “There is no much progress at the site,” he said during an interview on Monday. Mr Tumushiime said the hospital requires Shs600 million for utilities and Shs2 billion for equipping the complex.

Mr Swaibu Makumbi Sulambaaya, a health human rights activist and chairperson of Masaka Hospital Patients Association, said the project has dragged on for long and wondered why the government failed to prioritise it in the new national budget (2025/2026) .

“We ask the government to come to the rescue of the people of Greater Masaka who seek services from the facility. The old maternity ward is filled and can no longer handle the large number of expectant mothers and their caregivers who seek services from the regional referral hospital.” Ms Mariam Namubiru, one of the mothers who seek antenatal services from the hospital, expressed dissatisfaction over the delayed completion of the complex, saying it affects maternal health service delivery in the region.

“When the project was launched over a decade ago, we were all happy thinking that one day we would enjoy the services it had to offer, but, unfortunately, some of us are in our final stages of giving birth, and congestion is still high at the maternity ward,” she added. Ms Annet Nasuuna, another expectant mother, asked the government to speedily provide the remaining funds to enable completion of the complex .

“President Museveni wants our votes as mothers, but how will we vote for him when services we get at the hospital are not good,” she complained When contacted, the Ministry of Health Spokesperson, Mr Emanuel Ainebyoona promised to get a response from the line department, but by press time, he had not yet got back to us.

During an inspection visit to the facility in September 2023, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine ordered the remodelling of the first floor of the complex, which she said looked more like a hotel than a health facility.

However, this has never taken off due to lack of funds. In 2022, State Minister for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akello, during her inspection visit at the hospital decried the delays in the completion of the project and urged the line ministries to ensure that the remaining Shs2.2 billion is released to enable the contractor to complete the project. In an interview over the weekend, Dr Atwine said she was aware of the stalled project but blamed it on lack of funds. However, the PS did not reveal how much money has been put aside to complete the complex.

About the complex

Once completed, the facility will have two state-of-the-art theatres, a gynecology unit, antenatal and neonatal centres, labour and post-natal wards. It will also have pediatric and nutrition, and adolescent health units, all fully equipped with modern equipment. Already, the government has procured a multi-billion intensive care unit (ICU) equipment, but it has remained idle in the hospital stores for four years because the complex is still incomplete.

Currently, patients have to seek ICU services from either Kampala or Mbarara, both located over 100km away. This complex was set up to decongest the old maternity ward. On average, Masaka Hospital receives at least 1,800 outpatients and about 360 admissions daily, of which a minimum of 40 are new deliveries.