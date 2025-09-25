Why more married women are getting abortions

When *Agatha got married, she had her life carefully planned. She hoped to have three children by the age of 35, with each pregnancy spaced out to protect her health, career, and family’s wellbeing. A devout Christian, she chose to practice natural family planning. “Families who space their children can meet their needs better. It promotes education and empowers women,” she says, adding, “Spacing pregnancies also keeps mothers safe and reduces health risks.”

Seven months after her last childbirth in 2021, Agatha , a social worker in Bududa District, who is married to a teacher, started using birth control pills. She avoided other family planning methods because of their side effects.

“I took my pills religiously,” she says. But a year later, she missed her period and soon tested positive for pregnancy. “I was shocked and angry. I had not planned for another baby.” Agatha secretly sought an abortion through a referral from a doctor friend. She underwent a surgical suction procedure and went back to work the same day. She now relies on long-acting reversible contraception. “I don’t regret it. Conception is a choice and a right. If I get pregnant again by accident, I will still terminate it,” she says. Her experience reflects a silent but growing reality: many married women in Uganda are secretly procuring abortions, often without their husbands’ knowledge. A 2019 study by Marie Stopes, published in PLOS — an open science journal — revealed that 24.4 percent of women in Kampala who undergo abortions are married, living with a partner, or cohabiting.

Dr Wilson Bahrunga, a gynaecologist and member of the Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Uganda (AOGU), says health facilities are increasingly receiving married women over the age of 40 seeking abortion services—a trend that has surprised many health workers. “About seven out of 10 women who come for an abortion are over 40. We thought abortions were mainly among teenagers, but this is changing,” he says. Dr Denis Kutoosi of Bulamu Healthcare in Kampala, says some women choose to end pregnancies because they fear social stigma, especially widows or those involved in extramarital affairs. He adds that others go for abortions after wrongly thinking they had already reached menopause.

“Menopause usually occurs between the ages of 40 and 50 and is confirmed after 12 months without periods. But women in this age group can still conceive,” he says. He adds that many educated women or students see abortion as a way to protect their careers and education plans. “Having a baby takes sacrifice and commitment. Some simply don’t want children at all,” he says. Despite being illegal in most cases, abortion is still common in Uganda. A 2017 report by the Guttmacher Institute found that Uganda’s abortion rate is slightly higher than the East African average.

The rates vary across the country, from 18 per 1,000 women in western Uganda to 77 per 1,000 in Kampala. Nearly two-thirds of women who seek post-abortion care are married. Experts warn that out of Uganda’s two million pregnancies each year, half are unintended. Of these, about 400,000 end in abortion, and around 90,000 lead to serious health complications. The problem is made worse by the low use of contraceptives — only 26 percent among married women and 43 percent among unmarried women. Health workers are now urging government to expand access to family planning services, especially for young and poor women.

Dr Julie Asiimwe of Mbale Hospital says more counselling and a wider range of contraceptive options would help women make better choices. Human rights lawyer Moses Mulumba has also asked government to clarify Uganda’s abortion laws and train both health workers and judicial officers on how to apply them.

He further urged the country to enforce the Maputo Protocol, an African Union treaty that allows abortion under specific conditions. The protocol came into effect in 2005. “Yes, family planning is key, but what happens when a woman is faced with an unwanted pregnancy anyway, abortion becomes an option,” he says.