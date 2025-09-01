Why more Ugandans are leaving the country

Long queues of departing passengers at Entebbe International Airport have become a daily fixture, reflecting a growing trend of Ugandans leaving the country for education, employment, and other opportunities.

Data from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) for January–June 2025 shows 582,927 international departures, compared with 550,439 arrivals, a gap of more than 32,000 passengers. Departures rose 7.6 percent compared with the same period in 2024, while arrivals increased by 4.3 percent.

This trend has persisted over the past three years. In 2022, Entebbe recorded 827,605 departures against 746,800 arrivals, a gap of 80,987 passengers. By 2023, the difference narrowed to 24,616, and in 2024, it shrank further to 8,280, with departures totalling 1,772,622 against 1,764,342 arrivals.

Mr Simon Mundeyi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, says several factors explain the surge in departures.

“If you look at the numbers between January and June, you’ll notice that many international conferences are lined up during this period,” he says.

These conferences, workshops, and meetings attract many Ugandans, including students returning to school, particularly in international universities,” he adds.

Business travel is also significant. Mr Mundeyi cites Uganda’s participation in events such as the Canton China exhibition, held twice yearly, which draws many Ugandan entrepreneurs seeking to interface directly with suppliers. However, one of Uganda’s biggest migration drivers, labour export, has slowed.

Mr Mundeyi explains that the number of Ugandans travelling abroad for work has dropped due to government measures aimed at preventing exploitation.

“We had reports of mistreatment, organ harvesting, and other abuses. To address this, the government introduced security measures, including requiring companies to pay a security deposit in the bank through the Minister of Labour,” he says.

The move increased the cost of sending Ugandan workers abroad, making them less competitive than workers from Ethiopia, Pakistan, and neighbouring countries.

“Our people are considered not hardworking enough compared to Ethiopians and Pakistanis, and on top of that, they are expensive to hire,” Mr Mundeyi adds. As a result, many labour export companies have opted for workers from other countries.

Mr Baker Akantambira, the chairperson of the Uganda Association of Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), attributes the recent surge in departures to unemployment.

“Unemployment is the main reason why more Ugandans are leaving the country than those coming in. The scarcity of jobs in Uganda has forced many to look beyond the country’s borders for opportunities,” he says.

“Even in low-skilled jobs, the promise of earning up to five times more abroad outweighs the challenges of relocation,” Mr Akantambira adds, noting that educated Ugandans also seek better-paying and professional work environments than those available domestically.

Other categories

Mr Vianney Luggya, the UCAA manager of public affairs, points to other categories of travellers contributing to the departure surge: medical travellers, sports teams, and religious pilgrims. Students pursuing educational opportunities and those seeking jobs abroad are also major contributors.

“Some individuals travel abroad for medical reasons, often accompanied by caretakers, which can result in extended stays. Sporting teams and religious pilgrims participating in events spanning several weeks or months also contribute to higher departure numbers,” he says.

Mr Luggya notes that in certain months, arrivals outnumber departures, citing December as an example due to tourism and diaspora returnees. November in 2023 and 2024 also saw higher arrivals, as did June, July, and August in previous years, influenced by international conferences, school holidays, and seasonal travel patterns.

Statistics from the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development indicate that migrant workers travelling to the Middle East peaked at 93,396 in 2022, but declined sharply in 2023, 2024, and the first half of 2025, with 18,134 recorded by June 2025.

Mr Aggrey Kibenge, the permanent secretary at the Gender ministry, cautions that official figures likely underestimate actual migration, as many Ugandans leave through informal channels, bypassing government tracking systems.

“Our systems capture only licensed recruitment agencies and verifiable employment contracts,” Mr Kibenge explains. “Unfortunately, a lot of people do not follow this process. Some apply for tourist or visitor visas but seek work abroad, making them invisible to official monitoring,” he adds.

He stresses that informal migration poses risks: “If you leave through informal routes, we cannot track where you are working, under what conditions, or whether you are treated fairly. That is a risk for the individual and a challenge for the country,” he adds.

With unemployment persisting—12.3 percent overall, and 42.6 percent of youth aged 15–24 not in employment, education, or training according to the 2024 UBOS report, experts predict that the outflow will remain high.

For many Ugandans, leaving is not only about opportunity; it is also a way to escape stagnation and secure a better standard of living.

What they say.

“Unemployment is the main reason why more Ugandans are leaving the country. The scarcity of jobs in Uganda has forced many to look beyond the country’s borders for opportunities. Even in low-skilled jobs, the promise of earning up to five times more abroad outweighs the challenges of relocation,” Baker Akantambira, chairperson of the Association of Recruitment Agencies