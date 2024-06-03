Why Mpuuga, Bwanika shunned Masaka NUP rally

Former Leader of Opposition and National Unity Platform (NUP) vice president for Buganda Region Mathias Mpuuga and Kimaanya /Kabonera legislator, Dr Abed Bwanika, were conspicuously absent at a political rally convened in their backyard- Masaka City Centre on Friday.

The duo’s absence at the event, according to political analysts, confirms the two politicians’ looming exit from the party, which gave them tickets to join Parliament in 2021.

“It is now crystal clear that the two politicians parted ways with the NUP party and are on their exit route,” Mr Siraje Nsanja, a political scientist, said.

He added that NUP’s successful rally in Masaka was a testimony that the party leadership plans to mobilise for NUP without the duo’s participation.

“The massive rally helped Kyagulanyi reaffirm his political clout in the area and a testimony that he can continue having Masaka on his side without Mr Mpuuga,” he added.

On Thursday, Mr Mpuuga Monitor that “I am not part of the day’s fanfare.”

Although the parliamentary commissioner on May 16, while appearing on Buganda Kingdom’s CBS radio, said Mr Kyagulanyi is ‘his president’, two days later, Dr Bwanika told their supporters in Masaka that they were tired of being under Kyagulanyi’s leadership where they command no respect and announced Mpuuga as ‘ their leader.’

However, Dr Bwanika did not disclose if they had quit the NUP party.

“We are not looking for a leader, we have him amid us here. It is we who brought Kyagulanyi and it is we who are saying Kyagulanyi is no longer our leader. We cannot entertain his arrogance anymore. We have tested Museveni and we cannot build another Museveni,” Dr Bwanika said.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Kyagulanyi said there was no disunity in NUP as it is being portrayed in the media.

“The only problem we have in NUP, which is also the same problem for Ugandans, is changing leadership and removing corrupt leaders. That is why we asked our allies in the diaspora to impose sanctions against them [government officials],” he said in reference to sanctions the US government slapped against Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and other government officials

Corruption war

Mr Kyagulanyi rallied Ugandans to join efforts to fight corruption, saying it is suffocating proper service delivery across the board.

Quoting the latest Inspector General of Government (IGG) report on corruption, the NUP president said Uganda lost over Shs10 trillion in corruption, which is almost a quarter of the national budget.

“With the powers I have, I can only sack those who are corrupt within our ranks, but when we get into power, we shall do more than that,” he said.

The NUP principle urged his supporters to remain focused on the ideals of the struggle, saying removing the current government is still possible through the ballot.

“History has shown that dictators fall at the time when they are seen to be stronger. Overcome fear and stand out to liberate our country,” he said.

With the exception of Mr Mpuuga, Dr Bwanika and the Bukoto South legislator, Dr Twaha Kagabo, other NUP legislators from the region were in attendance.

Ms Joan Namutabi, the Masaka District Woman MP, was absent with an apology.

Along the way to Masaka, Mr Kyagulanyi had stand-offs with security in Mpigi, Lukaya townships, and Kako junction which prompted police to fire teargas and live rounds into the air to disperse crowds that attempted to block the usually busy highway.

To avoid attracting crowds in the busy Nyendo suburb, police forced Kyagulanyi’s entourage to enter Masaka via Kako Cathedral –Bukakkata road and blocked the politician from opening new party offices in Nyendo township.

NUP enjoys sizeable political support in Masaka Sub-region. The area is considered as the party’s stronghold. Currently, the majority of leaders at various levels, including local councils and Parliament subscribe to NUP except a few who have fallen out with the party top leadership like Mr Mpuuga, Dr Bwanika, and Dr Kagabo.

Mpuuga rally

On June 21, Mr Mpuuga has organised a thanksgiving ceremony at Masaka Diocesan Sports Arena ground in Kitovu where Buganda Kingdom Premier [Katikkiro] Charles Peter Mayiga is expected to be the chief guest. It is at this planned event that Mr Mpuuga is expected to announce his political agenda ahead of 2026 General Election.

It is not yet clear whether the NUP leadership will attend the event.

Background

The bad blood between Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Mpuuga stems from the controversial Shs500m “service award” that the latter received while still serving as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

A couple of months ago, Mr Kyagulanyi went ahead and suspended Mr Mpuuga as NUP vice president, a day after Mr Mayiga had suggested a possible mediated solution to the raging dispute inside NUP.

Although several opinion leaders including religious and cultural leaders in the region have advised the warring parties to amicably settle their grievances, this option is yet to be exploited.