Why Mpuuga's DF shunned 2026 bid to unseat Museveni 

As the political season heats up, several political parties are racing to submit to the Electoral Commission signatures of supporters and seconders for their presidential candidates’ bid ahead of nominations scheduled for September 23 and September 24, 2025.

However, the Democratic Front (DF) led by Nyendo/Mukungwe MP, Mathias Mpuuga, has announced it will not present a candidate in the 2026 General Election in which President Museveni, 81, who has been in power for four decades is seeking to retain his State House occupancy.

DF’s decision, the party leaders said, followed a national council meeting that was held on August 20, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Namirembe, Kampala. The DF Secretary General, Mr Michael Mabikke told this publication that members reached a unanimous resolution not to present a presidential candidate.

“Since 1996, presidential elections have been organised in a way that favours a particular candidate, Yoweri Museveni. These elections have become a mere ritual with predetermined results. Participating in them without addressing their flaws only legitimises a sham process. Therefore, the DF National Council resolved that DF will not present a presidential candidate in the next elections,” the veteran politician said.

The party did not pick expression-of-interest forms from the Electoral Commission. When this publication sought an explanation, the DF Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mr Henry Lubowa said that although two individuals had collected nomination forms from the party headquarters, they did not returned them for vetting.

Despite opting out of the presidential race, the committee also reached a consensus of not backing any other member who will participate in the elections or forming a coalition with another party to back its candidate. Members of the party were urged to support presidential candidates from other parties whose ideology aligns with theirs.

Mr Mpuuga said the move allows the party to avoid the “biggest tragedy” many opposition political parties and groups make as they rush into elections out of excitement without reflection and guidance.

“Our decision not to present a presidential candidate is not that we are scared of the process or don’t know where our voters are. We simply refuse to participate in a ritual. We lose nothing by not participating in this process. Instead, we will focus on positions at the local council and parliamentary levels because that’s where meaningful reforms can be pursued,” the former National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy president for Buganda, said.

According to him, the move gives the DF time to reflect on its political journey. He urged other opposition parties to unite in demanding for electoral reforms.