Why murder cases are rampant in Rwizi region

There is a rising trend of murder cases in Rwizi Sub-region in western Uganda, officials have said. The region encompasses Ntungamo, Mbarara, Isingiro, Ibanda, Kazo, Kiruhura, Rwampara, and Mbarara City.

The Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, told Monitor at the weekend that the upward trend may continue in 2025. “From January to March, we’ve already registered 77 murder cases. Most stem from assault (32) and stabbing (14),” he said, adding: “We’re stepping up community policing to address causes such as drug abuse, property disputes, and domestic violence.”

Last week, a tragic incident occurred in Kyembogo Village, Karangara Ward, Bisheshe Division, Ibanda Municipality, where an enraged crowd killed a police officer deployed at the funeral of a remandee. The deceased inmate had been detained at Nyabuhikye Government Prison following a charge of attempted murder stemming from a family land dispute.

He died suddenly at Ruhoko Health Centre, sparking suspicions among relatives, who suspected foul play. When Police Constable Suleiman Chemonges was sent to oversee the burial on April 6, the mourners turned on him and killed him. Other recent incidents in the region include the murder of 60-year-old Vivian Kibariga and her son Ezra Akandwanaho, 30, who were found dead in their home on April 7 in Macuro Cell, Isingiro District.

On February 22, Domazo Tumwesigye of Nyeihanga Town Council was also discovered dead in a trench, while on March 17, the body of Geresiano Byakatonda was found dumped in a eucalyptus plantation in Bugamba Sub-county. Residents cite various factors contributing to the killings. Mr Asuman Balinda from Kisenyi, Mbarara City, blamed youth unemployment and substance abuse.

“Most unemployed youth spend their days in bars, indulging in alcohol and marijuana. Many are graduates, but jobless. Frustration drives them into criminality,” he said, urging government intervention. Mr Yonasani Mutungi, a counsellor with Mbarara Home Care and Counselling Centre, pointed to domestic strife.

“Behind closed doors, many families are in turmoil. Poverty prevents breadwinners from meeting basic needs, triggering violence,” he explained.

He also highlighted the tension brought by shifting gender dynamics. “Some educated youth, especially women, overlook traditional roles, causing friction that sometimes turns fatal.”

Mr Henry Twesiime, another family counsellor, underscored the danger of silent suffering.

“Psychological abuse is rife but rarely reported. It’s invisible and damaging. Some victims snap and kill or take their own lives.”

Cultural erosion also came under scrutiny. Ms Kentaro Kyokusiima, a resident of Bwegure in Kashongi, attributed the growing violence to the diminishing role of cultural institutions.

“Our culture once ensured family harmony. Everyone understood their role. But today, with no restored Ankole Kingdom, traditional mechanisms for resolving disputes have weakened. Conflicts that were once settled by elders now spiral out of control,” she lamented.

Delayed justice has further fuelled frustration. Mr John Rwihigiro of Kikoni Ward, Ntungamo Municipality, said many people resort to violence due to lengthy court processes. “Land disputes can take years to resolve. People lose hope in the system and take the law into their own hands,” he said.

Property inheritance is another key trigger. Mr Edson Asaba of the Human Rights Defenders Network in Ankole region remarked, “We’re seeing families torn apart before the head even passes on. Inheritance disputes often lead to bloodshed.” The Ibanda Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mbetegyereize, called for renewed efforts in public education.

“We need widespread sensitisation on the law and a return to our cultural roots. Laws alone can’t solve everything unless they are grounded in shared values,” he said.

According to the 2024 police report, motives behind killings range from land disputes, infidelity, and mob justice to domestic misunderstandings, crimes of passion, and business rivalry.

Police report

The Uganda Police’s 2024 Annual Crime Report revealed an increase in murders from 4,248 in 2023 to 4,329 in 2024. The Rwizi region topped the list with 356 murder cases, followed by Albertine (323), North Kyoga (263), and Rwenzori West (252). Rwizi has consistently recorded high figures, with 352 cases in 2023.