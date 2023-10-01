Why Museveni has again extended Executive order to evict Balaalo 

President Museveni has extended the implementation of Executive order 3 2023 by another 20 days.

On Sunday, State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny told journalists that that she has received written communication from Museveni, declaring the extension until October 20, 2023.

Kwiyocwiny explained that the Ugandan leader extended the implementation of the order to give him time to study new reports about the Balaalo herdsmen operations in the region.

“The President has extended the deadline to allow him time to read the reports he has received since the last extension which expired on September 30, 2023,” Kwiyocwiny observed.

According to her, an inter-ministerial team is developing modalities and processes for implementation of the Executive order.

“All stakeholders will be involved. During the initial extension, a lot of consultation was done to understand the implications for the execution of the Executive order and a clear consensus has been attained,” she remarked in Gulu City.

State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny addresses journalists on October 1, 2023 in Gulu City. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Meanwhile, the Acholi Parliamentary group has voiced opposition to the extension saying “it had been done with malice.”

On Sunday, Acholi Parliamentary group chairman Anthony Akol said: “We are going on the ground to mobilize our people in the different places in the region to make sure that we give them feedback, there have been a lot of changes from the original report that I participated in.”

“As MPs from the region, our position is that the eviction must start, the Executive order must stand and it must start working now. We are disappointed because the reasons [for the extension] are not clear. Saying that the president has not yet read the report is a cheap excuse,” Akol told Monitor.

In the Executive order 3 issued on May 19, Museveni banned all Balaalo from Northern Uganda, rebuking them for “indiscipline and land grabbing.”