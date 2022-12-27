Why Museveni missed Christmas prayers

As thousands of Christians thronged churches to attend this year’s Christmas Day prayers, President Museveni and his family chose to pray from his country home in Rwakitura.

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, told this publication yesterday that since the Church is not the only place where someone can worship God, the President and his family decided to conduct their Christmas prayers at home.

“Prayer can be conducted anywhere. Not in church always. I’m sure the President and his family prayed from home,” Mr Walusimbi said.

He added that Mr Museveni used the day to interact with his children and grandchild.

“I’m sure he spent Christmas talking to his grandchildren and taking photos with them,” he said.

In 2021, the President and the First Lady, who is also the minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, spent Christmas Day at their country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi, who often attends Christmas prayers at St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala, was absent for this year’s prayers.

Efforts to get details on why the Kabaka did not attend prayers were futile as the responsible people did not answer our calls.

In his Christmas message read for him in his absence, by the Deputy Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom, Prof Twaha Kawaase Kigongo, during the Christmas Mass at Namirembe, the Kabaka expressed concern over greedy people, unfulfilled pledges made by some politicians and undemocratic acts that he said were causing physical and internal injuries to Ugandans in addition to paralysing development.

He asked Ugandans to embrace government programmes but also monitor their implementation to ensure they serve their purpose.

Mr Mutebi also suggested that Uganda’s Constitution be revised to include important issues which he said, were left out.