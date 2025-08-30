Why Museveni slammed brakes on war compensation

President Museveni’s recent description of his government’s decision to issue war compensation to victims of past insurgencies across the country as erroneous has opened a can of worms.

While addressing a gathering of Acholi leaders at Gulu Core PTC Playgrounds in Gulu City two Mondays ago, Mr Museveni confessed that the government’s position is a farrago of missteps and mixed messages.

“You cannot compensate for war or an earthquake, which is called an act of God. War is war, and so many people get killed. How can you compensate for all of them?” he asked.

To explain the depth of the devastation caused by wars in the past, Mr Museveni gave examples of Mbarara, Masaka, Arua, including Luweero cities, which were nearly razed during the Liberation War. “With war, the answer is to end the war, bring peace, and rehabilitate. Rehabilitate according to your capacity, according to your budget, and that’s what we were planning. But these people went to court,” Mr Museveni said.

“I said okay, if they are going to court, let’s talk with them. That’s why they talked, and then we agreed. Although I was not really convinced that that’s the correct way, if they agree with that, let’s fight, and that’s how we planned and budgeted for you. But soon we started hearing your problems,” he added.

While presenting to President Museveni the joint Acholi leaders’ memorandum on the war debt compensation programme, Mr Patrick Polly Okin, the Chwa East legislator, said they identified the lack of a proper, verified list of beneficiaries. This, the legislator added, might have resulted in many rightful claimants missing out.

Although a committee for verification was constituted, Mr Okin told the President that the process was not concluded. “Registration of new claimants has been ongoing, and every financial year, this keeps coming. No local leader has ever had access to the beneficiary list, making monitoring and verification very difficult,” he said.

The Chwa East legislator said many actual claimants of cattle compensation are either dead, sick, or too old to do the necessary legwork.

“We propose that reasonable budget allocation should be given every financial year by the Minister of Finance to cater [to] the many beneficiaries who have not received any payment at all, and there is also a need for a clear process and a predictable timetable for when this compensation will be completed,” Mr Okin said.

Unfulfilled promises

In the financial year (FY)2021/2022, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, in response to a directive by President Museveni during a similar meeting with Acholi leaders ahead of the 2021 General Election, budgeted Shs200 billion for the cattle compensation.

Northern Uganda leaders attend a meeting with President Msueveni (L) at Lango College Grounds in Lira District on August 17, 2025. PHOTO/PPU

So far, only Shs159.50 billion has been cumulatively released for the compensation process. This is for 28,281 claimants across the Acholi, Lango and Teso sub-regions. A Shs150 billion budget was recently passed by Parliament for the FY2025/2026 for livestock compensation. This affirms the farrago of missteps and mixed messages descriptor that Mr Museveni alluded to a fortnight ago.

Rwot David Onen Acana II, the Acholi paramount chief, said there is a dire need for the harmonisation of the compensation records. He cited confusion over multiple claimant groups and manipulation of the vulnerable population by corrupt elements in the government.

“There are some discrepancies in the list held by the government and one held by the war debt claimants. This needs to be harmonised and made known to all stakeholders,” Rwot Acana said, adding: “This will ensure every financial year, a certain category is compensated. I believe in the next four financial years, the process will have been completed.”

As the war debt claimants are being compensated, Rwot Acana suggested that the government should also launch a comprehensive restocking programme to cover all households affected by the war. Mr Museveni, however, has his reservations, saying controversies such as corruption, foul play and conflict of interest have not added to the bad rap that the compensation process has had over the years.

Corruption claims

According to a recent report by Parliament’s Committee on Government Assurance and Implementation, the government has released only Shs30.8 billion in the last two fiscal years for war debt compensation in the Acholi Sub-region. The funds were released in the FYs2021/2022 and 2023/2024. In the FY2022/2023, the government did not release a single coin towards war debt compensation for not just Acholi but also the sub-regions of Lango and Teso.

This was despite indicating that it would release Shs115.2b for cattle compensation. The money was to compensate 16,946 individuals who lost their animals during the National Resistance Army (NRA) Liberation War. However, only Shs30.8b was released to the claimants, leaving a balance of Shs84.3b.

In January, Parliament adopted the report of the Government Assurance and Implementation Committee on the long-awaited war compensation programme. This paved the way for the payment of outstanding claims. On January 16, while tabling before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee a Shs472.7b request to compensate claimants from the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions, Mr Nobert Mao, the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, explained that corruption had marred the compensation process.

“This issue has been mishandled, and corruption has marred the process. We are facing a crisis of confidence at the Ministry of Justice, and we are committed to addressing this issue and restoring trust,” he said.

The ministry has already paid Shs16.14b to 11,250 cattle claimants from Acholi, Lango, and Teso as of December 2024.

President Museveni gestures as he greets northern Uganda ministers and local leaders upon arrival ahead of a meeting with leaders from Lango Sub-region at Lango College Grounds in Lira District on August 17, 2025. PHOTO/PPU

President Museveni launched the Cattle Compensation Initiative Series in March 2022 with a planned budget of Shs200b. Since then, the ICT and National Guidance ministry says total payments have reached Shs506.7b, with recent disbursements in the Lango Sub-region alone seeing 12,389 payments worth Shs48.7 billion being made.

Additional allocations across other sub-regions brought the total for this round to Shs128.3b through 28,281 payments.

The ICT and National Guidance ministry, however, says 24,509 verified claimants remain unpaid, with outstanding claims totalling Shs506.69b. These include 5,570 claimants in the northern region, with claims worth Shs191.5b; 8,284 claimants in the eastern region, with claims amounting to Shs119.26b; and 10,708 claimants in the central region, with claims totalling Shs165.9b.

Teso situation

Two Fridays ago, while meeting with some of the cattle compensation claimants, local leaders and stakeholders at Soroti University, President Museveni challenged them to ensure the ongoing cattle compensation exercise in the sub-region benefits all households.

He proposed that the outstanding Shs169b be shared equitably among all homesteads in Teso; rather than giving large sums to a few claimants.

“If each cow is valued at Shs1m, the fund could cover 169,000 cows. With roughly 69,000 households, each could receive about two to three cows, while the 28,000 households that have already benefited would be excluded from this allocation,” Mr Museveni said, adding that the formation of a committee of elders, youth, and women leaders to harmonise distribution and budget allocation takes precedence such that households can potentially receive up to five cows apiece.

As he did with the Acholi leaders, Museveni ruled out direct war compensation. He said the loss of cattle in Teso was caused by past wars, and what is often referred to as “compensation” should be regarded as rehabilitation.

The President also noted that, in previous exercises, lawyers received a large portion of the funds, reducing the amount that reached beneficiaries.

Mr Museveni rationalised that while wars are a result of poor politics, governments cannot pay reparations for their destruction. Instead, his administration will prioritise restocking and rehabilitation programmes for affected families.

Transitional justice policy

By press time, we were unable to get comments from Minister Mao and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka on what outlook the transitional justice policy intends to embody going forward.

Last August, a Private Member’s Bill seeking to establish a national transitional justice system was introduced during a plenary sitting at the Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City.

The proposed Transitional Justice Bill aims to operationalise the National Transitional Justice Policy of 2019. It aims to establish mechanisms to address past conflicts and human rights violations, promote accountability, facilitate reconciliation, and provide reparations (compensation) and rehabilitation for victims of past injustices.

Additionally, it aims to set up a special court for war crimes and human rights violations to prosecute individuals responsible for such crimes. Whereas Mr Jackson Kafuuzi, the Deputy Attorney General, told the sitting in Gulu that the Transitional Justice Bill was being processed and that it would be tabled before Parliament in three months, this in fact did not happen.

A vicious cycle of political instability, characterised by armed conflicts in Uganda’s precolonial and post-colonial era, resulted in gross human rights violations and conflicts that have disrupted development efforts.

Despite the numerous attempts by the government to address these issues, there has been no overarching policy to deal with post-conflict situations, necessitating transitional justice mechanisms to address and prevent future conflict.

President Museveni greets leaders of Teso sub-region on August 15, 2025 ahead of a meeting with them at Soroti University to assess the cattle compensation program and discuss its speedy implementation. PHOTO/HANDOUT/PPU

In June 2019, the Cabinet approved the Transitional Justice Policy, marking a huge step towards issues of justice and truth-telling.