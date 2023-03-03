Why Nakasongola has no service commission, a year later

Nakasongola District local government has failed to recruit new staff in the last 14 months due to the absence of a district service commission, Daily Monitor has established.

Nakasongola District speaker Rogers Sande Bwanga blamed this on different interpretations of the law and slow pace in responding to the different recommendations and correspondences.

“The problem is not that Nakasongola District does not have qualified persons to fill up the positions for the district service commission. We have had different correspondences, interactions and recommendations from the Public Service Commission and Solicitor General, among other relevant offices, but the problem is yet to be resolved,” Mr Bwanga said.

Nakasongola District Council on May 11, 2021, appointed Mr James Kigudde as the chairpaerson of the district service commission but the name was rejected by the Public Service Commission on grounds that he had not resigned the earlier position as member of the same commission before his new appointment as required by the law.

Mr Bwanga said he has requested for legal advice from the Attorney General on the procedure for rescission of the appointment of Mr Kigudde as chairperson of the Nakasongola District Service Commission.

In an earlier interview, Mr Kigudde said he had no problem with the district council and that he did not push his own appointment, but had done what is required to take up the position of the district service commission chairperson.

Nakasongola District chairperson Sam Kigula said Public Service Commission officials were also in the district between February 14 and 15 on a fact-finding mission over the district service commission matters for a way forward.