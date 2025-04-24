Why NRM leaders in Manafwa have abandoned former minister Kitutu 

Leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Manafwa District have called on incumbent Woman MP Mary Goretti Kitutu to quit elective politics, citing her involvement in the iron sheet saga.

The leaders, led by Ambassador Charles Walimbwa Peke, made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting at the Holy Family Parish Mission in Butiru town council.

"The decision was taken in good faith because of the moral degeneration by our incumbent MP after she got involved in the iron sheet saga," Mr Walimbwa said. "She lost credibility amongst the people, and we are certain the president no longer trusts her. Politically, we risk losing the seat if we keep her as our candidate in the general election come 2026."

The iron sheet saga refers to allegations of Kitutu diverting iron sheets meant for the Karamoja sub-region. She was charged with causing loss of public property, corruption, and conspiracy to defraud the government.

Ms Kitutu has served for two terms as MP and also as minister for energy and mineral development, and minister for Karamoja affairs.

The NRM leaders have instead endorsed Annet Musibikha, a community development worker and lawyer, as their sole candidate for the Woman MP seat in the 2026 general elections. Musibikha has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance and law from Cavendish University.

The Manafwa District NRM chairperson, Amb. Charles Walimbwa Peke, with Ms Annet Musibikha who was endorsed as sole candidate for NRM flag. PHOTO | DERICK WENANI

"It will be unfair for us leaders and elders in the district to keep quiet and yet we have leaders such as Ms Musibikha with abilities to represent and lobby for the people of Manafwa District," Mr Walimbwa said.

Musibikha's endorsement has sparked mixed reactions, with some party members expressing support for Kitutu. However, others have welcomed the move, citing Musibikha's qualifications and experience.

"People used to think that people from Manafwa are not well-educated, and I came out to challenge that," Ms Kitutu said in a recent statement. "I advise them not to just jump into the train of which they don't know where it is going."

She says she is still around and warned those who are just jumping into the race to unseat her, to be patient and go through her mentorship.

Musibikha, on the other hand, highlighted the district's challenges, including poor health services which need to be improved.

"The maternal mortality rates are still wanting, access and coverage of health facilities are below recommended average," she said. "These are things I want to address."

The decision to endorse Musibikha has irked other aspirants, including Rose Mutonyi and Harriet Nandutu, who have expressed displeasure with the party's decision.

"The chairman of the party is supposed to wait for the flag bearer, and it is the party members who choose the flag bearer, not the chairman and his leaders," Ms Mutonyi said.

“They are entitled to their opinion but I think it was a wrong decision, ” Ms Nandutu said.

Background

Ms Kitutu with the backing of the NRM leaders won the flag in the previous primaries after she garnered 46,851 votes defeating her archrival Ms Rose Mutonyi before she went to win in the general elections.

Mr Godfrey Sakari Wopuwa ,a businessman and voter from Butiru town council claims that they found out that the incumbent was not working for Manafa District but for her home District Namisindwa.

"Even the iron sheets, which the former Minister was faulted for stealing were not found in Manafa District where she represents but at her mother's home in Namisindwa, this really touched us as the voters," Sakari said.

Ms Kitutu although is married in Manafwa District but she is a born of Namisindwa, which was carved out of Manafwa.



