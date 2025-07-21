Why NRM voters kicked out sitting ministers, MPs

Political observers yesterday pointed to loss of trust in leadership, poor service delivery resulting from poor grassroots-targeted laws, and passing some provocative Bills as some of the key reasons why voters kicked out several ministers and MPs in last week’s NRM party primaries. The NRM party last Thursday nominated 2,037 candidates to fight to be elected official party flag bearers for 353 direct constituency seats, and 146 District Woman MP slots in the 2026 general elections.

A total of 17 of the candidates were declared unopposed. But 11 ministers, their old colleagues, and sitting MPs were left wallowing in the mud as some new political faces, with some considered underdogs, wrestling them in the mud. Those left muddied included Mr David Bahati, the State minister for Trade; Musa Ecweru (State minister for Works); Jeniffer Namuyangu (State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs); Joyce Kaducu (State minister for Education); Obiga Kania (State minister for Urban Development); Peter Lokeris (State minister for Minerals);

Bwino Kyakulaga (State minister for Agriculture); Godfrey Kabbyanga (State minister for National Guidance); Peace Mutuzo (State minister for Gender); and Ms Persis Namuganza, the State minister for Lands. Others were Theodore Ssekikubo, who has represented Lwemiyaga County in Sembabule District for 25 years; Mr Barnabas Tinkasimire in Buyaga West; and Ms Baroda Watongola in Kamuli Municipality. The youthful Swaibu Kampanya also ended Robert Kasolo’s political dominance in Iki-Iki County, in Budaka District. But political experts are unanimous that the internal wave of change speaks of the huge dissatisfaction of the voters with their House representatives. Prof Ndebesa Mwambutsya, a political analyst and a senior lecturer at Makerere University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said the loss of trust in leaders and government institutions now informs the voting decisions of the masses.

“Voters no longer expect any good thing from their leaders, especially Members of Parliament; they just vote for any alternative that is there, not because they expect anything from them as well, but because they are the ones available. They know they will continually wallow in poverty despite having these leaders,” he said. He added: “The masses no longer expect any public good from that Parliament because they have witnessed their colleagues failing to get justice, suffering high taxes, and brutality on the watch of the MPs. So, they don’t expect anything good and what we see is people voting for those who have given them money or just to sympathise with some leaders.”

Zero performance

Ms Sarah Birete, the executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, said: “The defeat of the incumbent MPs and ministers was because of general dissatisfaction with the performance of the 11th Parliament, and non-performance of the specific incumbents.” She said some voters, especially those in the urban areas, paid critical attention to critical issues where they held divergent views, including on the divisive Coffee Bill, and the UPDF (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Mr Kakuba Sultan Juma, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science at Kyambogo University, holds a similar opinion. He said: “Most voters, especially in rural areas, rarely rely on issues to make their decisions but rather look at an individual and the immediate interests, unlike in urban areas where issues are critically looked at.”

But officials from the NRM party, who partly agreed with the experts, said tagging the defeat on the poor legislation is an unfair assumption because some of the champions of the Bills in Parliament, like Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, won with landslides. “In any election, we expect both winners and losers. Those ministers and MPs who lost were destined to lose this particular election, or they just did not meet the expectations of the voters. So, it’s not fair to tag their failure on poor legislation or the Bills passed because the leaders in Parliament passed highly,” Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM deputy spokesperson, said yesterday. The NRM parliamentarians went to the polls barely two months after the Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, chest-thumped on how the 11th Parliament performed excellently.

While speaking during the televised June 5 State-of-the-Nation-Address (SONA), Ms Among described Parliament as the epitome of a people-centred legislature. “This Parliament has been the epitome of a people-centred legislature. We have worked tirelessly to represent the people, legislate for peace and development, and provide oversight over the Executive,” she said. But political experts said the wide ejection of NRM incumbents by mostly underdogs reflects a vote of no confidence in the current MPs by the voters. Dr Sultan said the current campaigns are no longer based on issues but rather character assassination by opponents, and was easy for a rival to misinform the masses and sway the voters.

The polls that have left many incumbents in tears were held at a time when the prices of coffee had dropped by 50 percent compared to last year, which some individuals linked to the passing of the controversial National Coffee (Amendment) Bill 2024, which dissolved the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) and mainstreamed its functions within the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif).

Farm gate prices for a kilo of Robusta popularly known as Kase were selling at Shs10,000 on June 25, from Shs16,000 last year, and this pushed the prices to a village level at Shs8,000. A kilo of green coffee beans that used to sell at Shs3,000 has been reduced to Shs1,500, which angered the locals. Dr Sultan noted that it is easy for political rivals to brand the incumbents as enemies, and the voters compare it with the situation they are living in to make their decisions. “There has not been enough civic education for voters to know what the MPs must do for them, that’s why you see them expecting the MPs to provide certain goods and services for them, and the failure by the latter leads to their being voted out,” he said.

Prof Mwambutsya said such situations are worsened by the President, who he said has in the past week been decampaigning MPs in Kampala “for not doing anything for their electorate,” but instead prioritising their welfare. Experts also said the development figures popularised by the leaders do not reflect the situation on the ground, and yet the majority of the MPs do not interface with the electorate and only wait for the next elections to return, leading to their defeat. President Museveni has repeatedly painted a rosy picture of the economy, which he always says has grown from a paltry $1.5b (Shs5 trillion) in 1986 to the current $60b (Shs225 trillion).

He has always premised his arguments on the available peace, security, political stability, increased pocket cash among the masses, good healthcare, improved education, transport infrastructure, longer life expectancy, and poverty reduction, compared to 15 years ago, to make his arguments. But experts argue that what is presented on paper is not what is on the ground, and as much as the MPs are not directly supposed to put in place these developments, they have a noble duty to enact laws that can enable the solving of these challenges.



