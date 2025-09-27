Why NUP chose Busoga for launch presidential campaigns

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced that it will kick off its 2026 presidential campaigns from the Busoga sub-region on Monday, September 29. This strategic move has sparked varied interpretations and debates among political analysts and observers in the Busoga sub-region.

Mr Ibrahim Ndoga, a political analyst in the region, said Busoga was chosen due to the indecisive voting patterns of its residents.

"Voters in Busoga have no strong loyalty to any political party. They often support whoever reaches them first," Mr Ndoga said.

He noted that while the region was once considered a stronghold of the ruling NRM party, this changed in the 2021 elections when NUP's Mr Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) defeated President Museveni in the area.

However, Mr Ndoga added that despite Bobi Wine's success in the presidential vote, NUP parliamentary candidates struggled, with only one securing a seat.

Mr Ndoga attributed this to the weak profiles of many NUP candidates, saying most were defectors from other opposition parties with poor political records.

Mr Ndoga also believes NUP is trying to capitalize on the current internal unity in Busoga before tensions rise over the upcoming selection of parliamentary flag bearers.

He cited several constituencies where fierce competition exists between NUP aspirants, such as Kagoma North, where Mr John Odwori is pitted against Mr. Samuel Kalyamawa, and Jinja North, where incumbent Mr. David Isabirye Agha faces comedian Mr. Hussein Muyonjo (Swengere).

"In such scenarios, launching campaigns before these divisions become public is a smart move," Mr Ndoga said. Mr Dyconi Bagoole, a former presidential aspirant, believes the recent warm reception of Minister Ms. Rebecca Kadaga in Busoga inspired NUP's choice.

"People here now turn up massively to welcome leaders they believe are under political attack. Bobi Wine might be aiming to tap into that same sympathy and energy," Mr Bagoole noted.

Mr Daniel Musinguzi, Jinja City NRM Vice Chairperson, said the decision reflects NUP's continued push for support in urban areas.

"Kampala is already in Bobi Wine's control. Jinja, being a significant urban center, is the next logical target," Mr. Musinguzi observed. He also urged security forces not to disrupt NUP activities, warning that such interference only garners more support for the opposition.

Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi, NUP's Head of Training and Leadership, confirmed that the national campaign launch will take place in Jinja District but declined to reveal the exact venue. He dismissed speculation by analysts, saying NUP is a national party with the right to launch its campaigns from any region.

"Busoga faces many challenges that our leadership seeks to address. Our message needs to start here because it directly speaks to the people of this region," he said, adding that the NUP manifesto particularly favors Busoga more than other regions.



