Why NUP invokes much fear in NRM

In 2019, before Covid-19 swooped in like a thief in the night, I used to host a weekly showcase called Stand-up & Slam. Every Friday night at Arena Sports Bar in Kisimenti, Uganda’s finest spoken word poets and stand-up comics would take to my stage using language as a scalpel to creatively dissect the country’s anatomy. Omari was one of the waiters. He was about 20 years old then, his starry-eyes twinkling with hope. Regrettably, the show ended its run. Then Covid hit us all between the eyes, but a little lower. Many took ill. Others died. Omari was abducted. He was accused of being part of the so-called harum-scarum youth led by an unlikely hero, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. He was held for more than two years by State operatives, he said. Why, one may ask, would the government be interested in a boyish waiter? Did he spike the President’s drink? The truth is a little murkier.

Comprador obstructionist

A comprador is an agent of foreign interests. Bobi Wine is operating as one, under the supposedly thin veil of the National Unity Platform (NUP), his party. That’s what the government alleges. He is in the employ of sexually variable lobby groups, we are told. However, the violence meted out to Bobi Wine and his followers such as Omari, is disproportionate to that supposed crime. To be sure, Human Rights Watch had this to say about the last presidential election: “Since election campaigns began in November 2020, security forces have clamped down on Opposition members and journalists, violently arresting scores of people, including the presidential candidates Patrick Amuriat of the Forum for Democratic Change and Robert Kyagulanyi, of the National Unity Platform.”

It added: “On November 18 and 19, security forces clamped down on protesters demanding the release of then-detained Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, resulting in at least 54 deaths.” Evidently, NUP is not just a wave or an excrescence (artificial outgrowth) in Uganda’s politics. It is a native, organic “farce to reckon with.” This explains why there is an informal war being waged in Uganda between the government and her opponents. Contrary to NUP fan fiction, President Museveni insists Bobi Wine is being used by foreign elements to overturn the democratic order in Uganda. A charge Bobi vehemently denies. In December 2020, as Mr Museveni campaigned in Hoima District, he doubled down: “I know Kyagulanyi and the ‘fools’ supporting him don’t know Uganda very well. These include foreigners and others who are here…. but I know all of them..” But Mr Museveni has not explained who “all of them” are.

Along comes USAID

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has long been suspected of subversive activity. In 2024, USAID reportedly funded regime change in Bangladesh, as alleged by a former State Department official Mike Benz. Mr Benz said the US backed regime change in Bangladesh because then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid opposed Washington’s attempt to establish a military base in the region against Chinese influence. The same can be done in Uganda; that is why money circulation is strictly regulated. Western Union allows individuals to receive up to $7,500 (Shs27m) (or its local currency equivalent) per money transfer. No more. There are also limits to mobile money transfers in Uganda, both for individual transactions and daily usage. For MTN Mobile Money, the maximum transfer limit is Shs5m per transaction, with a daily holding limit of Shs20m.

Airtel Money has a similar limit of Shs5m per transfer, but the daily holding limit may differ depending on the specific payment method and origin. To make absolutely sure that the money in circulation is not equal to the task of subverting the Museveni regime, securocrats keep a hawk-eye on the banks. One bank, in particular. Opportunity Bank, announced in November last year that it had signed an agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation, the US government’s development finance agency, that will enable an increase in lending refugee businesses and Ugandan host communities by up to $9m (Shs32b) for the next six years. Among the USAID activities that were approved following its dismantling by the Trump administration were support offered to the partnership by providing advisory services to prospective borrowers and Opportunity Bank.

At the launch event, then US Ambassador to Uganda William W Popp, said: “Today, we are taking a big step toward many more refugees and Ugandan host communities fully participating in the formal economy by accessing life-changing financing opportunities. The US government’s partnership with Opportunity Bank is proof of what we can accomplish when the public and private sectors combine efforts to empower communities.” What if “empowering communities” extends to the political? After all, money is the mother’s milk of politics. So financial opportunities may help impoverished Ugandans turn a NUP-red page, as it were. Incidentally, a red page is also the Mossad's code name for an order to kill someone. However, Opportunity Bank chief executive officer Owen Amanya said at the same launch that the lender had been empowering economically disempowered Ugandans long before the advent of NUP.

“For close to 30 years now, Opportunity Bank has been transforming the lives of underserved people and communities in Uganda, affirming this unwavering commitment by delivering tailored financial services to refugee businesses and host communities,” he said. He added: “We appreciate this partnership with the US International Development Finance Corporation, which is aligned with the bank’s mission to reduce poverty levels and transform lives and communities. The partnership will unlock opportunities and see very many previously financially excluded refugees and Ugandans in the host communities given a chance to earn an income and live a life of dignity and purpose.”

Nyanzi’s bank?

Opportunity Bank Uganda Limited has its Kamwokya branch based on Plot 1259, Old Kira Road, Kamwokya, Kampala. It is located slightly above the NUP School of Leadership, which is on the same road. The building that houses the bank is rumoured to be owned by Mr Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, elder brother of Bobi Wine. Accordingly, Opportunity Bank is believed to be a funnel for foreign cash, used by NUP to oust Mr Museveni. We were unable to establish the authenticity of either rumour. The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Uganda’s army, who is also a son of President Museveni, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is not taking any chances, though. Last October, Gen Kainerugaba took to X three times to say Uganda was about to go mano a mano with Popp for “disrespecting our beloved and celebrated President and for undermining the Constitution of Uganda.” In late February this year, Gen Kainerugaba revealed that he was part of the security forces that raided the NUP offices at Kamwokya and Makerere Kavule.

On February 20, security forces forced their way into the headquarters of NUP at Makerere Kavule and the NUP leadership school at Kamwokya. The next day, writing reprovingly on his X page, @mkainerugaba, Gen Kainerugaba said he also personally entered Bobi Wine’s office. “I entered Kabobi’s office the other day, only to find weed and condoms…Now I’m going to his home! If anyone tries to fight, we will KILL!” It was all sabre-rattling. The CDF did not go to Bobi Wine’s home, revealing his unwillingness to commit criminal trespass. Thereby tacitly reminding Bobi Wine to do the same by staying away from the real estate known as the presidency. Still, in this unwilling peace, one cannot isolate why the government is punching down by going after NUP. There must be something more. Something that can collapse the Museveni regime like a house of cards in raging winds.

The 3.5 rule

According to a report by the BBC, “the 3.5 rule, nonviolent protests are twice as likely to succeed as armed conflicts – and those engaging a threshold of 3.5 percent of the population have never failed to bring about change.” It added: “Compelling research by Erica Chenoweth, a political scientist at Harvard University, confirms that civil disobedience is not only the moral choice; it is also the most powerful way of shaping world politics – by a long way. Looking at hundreds of campaigns over the last century, Chenoweth found that nonviolent campaigns are twice as likely to achieve their goals as violent campaigns. And although the exact dynamics will depend on many factors, she has shown it takes around 3.5 percent of the population actively participating in the protests to ensure serious political change.”

Bobi Wine, in the last presidential election, had 35 percent of the population with him. This gives him over and above the means to effect change. This could be the real reason the government routinely comes down on him like a tonne of bricks. To avoid Bobi Wine taking over, the government would do well not to tamper with the unstable equilibrium found in the current dispensation in the nation. For if enough NUP people win office at varying levels, as they have been doing, they are left with a choice: share your patrimonial loot with your followers to alleviate their financial woes or eat it and become part of the problem. Either way, NRM wins. There must be rapprochement, from both sides. Bobi, a man with little lift to his speeches and seemingly unwilling to raise his head above the parapet, should think about round-table talks with the NRM. That way, the running battles between both parties do not run the country aground.



