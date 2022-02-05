Prime

Why NUP party MPs are rushing for Emyooga cash

State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo addresses residents of Wakiso District about the Emyooga Fund in Wakiso Town recently while President Museveni says the country has realised tremendous economic growth through programmes such as Emyooga. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • In a change of heart, the Opposition NUP party MPs now say elections are over and they must seize the ruling NRM party presidential initiative on job and wealth creation, saying it’s time to work for the people.

From December last year, Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the minister State for Microfinance has been traversing the Buganda Sub-region monitoring Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (Saccos). These Saccos got funds under the Emyooga Fund, government’s poverty alleviation programme.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.