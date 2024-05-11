Why online fame fails to translate into book sales

George Gordon Noel, the Sixth Lord Byron (1788-1824), was arguably the first Rock Star poet.

So popular was he that his poetry often played second fiddle to his escapades, guided by his lynx eye for the ladies and his endless drinking bouts.

Yet his poems, notably the satirical Don Juan, would change the cultural landscape, ploughing through every mess and dress, to achieve meditative and narrative excellence. Still, the so-called man in the streets largely ignored this lettered brilliance while his fellow poets like TS Eliot declared “he added nothing to the language.”

Byron’s poetry, inducing love for the man over his verse, is something common even today, where poets are admired more than their work.

Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, a self-described poet and author, has 250,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter) and 90,000 followers on Facebook. His words such as “curmudgeon”, “pulchritudinous” and “superannuated” might represent high-sounding nothings to some. But even to his followers who do not know a word in English, these are the words to use.

Kakwenza is a popular person. However, how many Ugandans who rave about him have actually read his books? Suffice it to say if his social media following bought his books, Kakwenza would be a wealthy man. Self-published authors can earn anywhere between 40 percent to 60 percent royalties for the selling price of a book, while traditionally-published authors typically earn from 10 percent and 12 percent royalties. So if you multiply these percentages with Kakwenza’s online following, you’ll get the picture and a tidy sum.

No sales

Yet Kakwenza is not known as a bestselling author in Uganda or abroad. His book The Greedy Barbarian was possibly his bestselling book and it has only pushed a few thousand units. His online popularity has failed to grow his literary career.

The same goes for the poet Zenah Nakanwagi, who has 13,000 followers on Facebook and Dr Stella Nyanzi, who has a whopping 310,831 followers on Facebook and more than 53,0000 followers on X.

Zenah held a show at Theatre LaBonita recently and the auditorium should have been filled to the rafters by her online fans. However, the show came up short.

As for Dr Nyanzi, her followers on Facebook seemed to have deserted her in a parliamentary race won by Shamim Malende, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate, in 2021. To add insult to injury, Ms Malende seemed to have convinced the almost exact number of Dr Nyanzi’s Facebook followers to vote for her as she polled 312,104 votes.

At least Dr Nyanzi garnered 60,564 votes in that election, even though the Forum for Democratic Change’s support accounted for many of these votes. Indeed, her book sales have never reached even close to 60,000, let alone her social media following.

A depressed market

Books generally do not sell, regardless of who you are or what you have written. Globally, only a hatful of books has the potential to sell 100,000 copies.

“These include popular fiction genres such as mystery, thriller, romance, and young adult fiction. Non-fiction books on popular topics such as self-help, health, and wellness, as well as memoirs and biographies of well-known figures, also have the potential to achieve high sales numbers,” writes American blogger Gary Smailes.

In Uganda, that number is further diminished by a poor reading culture and also the price of a book against the overall cost of living. The latter frequently impede the will to buy books as the opportunity cost of doing so could mean a meal or another essential being foregone in favour of good prose or literature.

To be sure, social media likes and follows rustled up by authors are not rustling up business for them in terms of book sales. Why?

Social media bubble

As comedian Dave Chappelle said, social media is not a real place. So having legions of followers and “vanity likes” on social media may work to expand an author’s ego, but not their bottom line. Often, too, an author’s potential customers will not be online. They will be in the bookshops, supporting the brick-and-mortar literary industry.

Also, when an author posts primarily about their private lives, their following will grow around nuggets of the author’s personal life and not their books. The author must thus refocus the interest of their following towards their books by giving their books the personality they (the authors) exhibit when sharing about their private lives.

Also, some authors post too often and irate their audience by filling up their feeds. Again, multiple posts per day tend to ensure that what the author is posting is muddled up, with the frivolous drowning out the serious.

Kakwenza, for instance, posts hourly on social media with little mention of his books. Still, celebrity can be leveraged to serve a writer’s ends.

Literary celebrity

Barack Hussein Obama’s Dreams from My Father: A Story of Race and Inheritance was published in 1995. At the time, the book sold a modest 8,000 to 9,000 hardcover copies and went out of print within several years. However, Obama’s keynote address at the 2004 Democratic National Convention (DNC) as Illinois State Senator and United States senatorial candidate, on the night of Tuesday, July 27, 2004, in Boston, Massachusetts, turned him into a global superstar.

As a consequence, his book has sold more than seven million copies worldwide and is available in more than 40 languages.

Nevertheless, Obama’s book sales-to-social media following ratio roughly matches Kakwenza and Stella’s in the context of @BarackObama, Obama’s X handle, making him the most-followed politician and second most-followed person on X with more than 132 million followers.

In the end, most authors need to make up their minds whether they want to be popular or great. The two are often mutually exclusive as popularity plays to the moment and greatness speaks to the ages.