Why Oyam parents locked up head teacher in office

Angry parents of Omach Primary School, Ngai sub-county in Oyam District on Wednesday stormed the Catholic-founded education institution and locked the head teacher in his office.

Business at the school came to a standstill after the parents vowed never to allow Mr Tom Richard Odongo out of the office unless he gave a clear explanation as to why their children were denied the exams.

The furious education stakeholders accused the head teacher of running the school as his personal business and incompetence.

Mr Jimmy Anywar Dolo, the area LC3 chairman, said trouble started after the head teacher “blocked” 11 Primary Five (P5) pupils from sitting the end-of-term examinations.

He said the head teacher earlier brought inadequate examination papers and administered them to learners. Sadly, some P5 pupils missed out.

“Instead of apologising to the learners or explaining to them why they were unlucky, he reportedly moved to a nearby trading centre to drink alcohol. His deputy Julius Peter Ocen then discovered that the affected learners were very unhappy,” Mr Anywar said.

At this point, the deputy head teacher then brought additional examination papers and allowed the pupils to write the exams.

“When the head teacher returned and found the affected learners sitting the exams, he became so angry, grabbed the exam papers, sent them back home and ordered them to return with their parents,” the Ngai LC3 chairman narrates.

Mr Walter Okello, the Gombolola Internal Security Officer (GISO) of Ngai, said the learners went back to their respective homes and returned with their parents that same day, Wednesday.

“Instead of welcoming the parents and explaining to them why they were invited, the head teacher started shouting at the stakeholders and abusing them. This prompted the parents to lock him inside his office,” he said.

Fr Joseph Odongo of Ngai Catholic Parish confirmed the parents locked up the head teacher in his office.

The deputy head teacher said his boss has been having a sour relationship with teachers which was affecting educational performance at the school.

Ms Mercy Akite, the Omac senior woman teacher, expressed fear that if the matter is not amicably handled, it could affect the performance of learners.

Some of the pupils of Primary Five, Six and Seven classes claimed they were not issued the examination papers.

Mr Augustine Opok, the Omach School Management Committee chairperson, said the office of the District Education Officer said the matter would be handled at the district level.

The head teacher declined to comment on the matter, saying it was being handled by the DEO’s office.

DEO Francis Oleke Ocero told Lira-based Voice of Lango radio station that the matter had reached their attention, adding that he had sent one of the inspectors to get a report on the same.

Mr Oleke said a meeting to find a holistic solution to the problem was scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024.