Why Parliament did not pay tribute to Fr Lokodo

Parliament has not yet held a special sitting to pay tribute to the late Fr Simon Lokodo, the former Ethics and Integrity minister and Dodoth West County Legislator.

Fr Lokodo passed away on January 28 and was buried on February 8 in Karenga District, Northern Uganda.

A section of members of the public are questioning why the House has not brought up a motion to pay tribute to Fr Lokodo, a former Member of Parliament (MP) and public servant, who stood out in society for fighting immorality and yet sittings have previously been held to honour individuals who did not serve as legislators.

“The decision on who is honoured in Parliament and is a non-member is a decision by the government and not Parliament,” Mr Chris Obore, Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs, told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Currently, the rules of the House stipulate that the bodies brought to the House have to be one of a sitting legislator.

“As of now, I have not yet consulted to know the issue of Fr Lokodo about what decision the government has taken. As to whether a motion will later be brought up, it is too early for me to speculate. Sometimes, the government may decide to bring a motion later,” Mr Obore added.

According to the parliamentary rules of procedure, subject to the provisions of Rule 57, no motion shall be moved unless the member moving it has given written notice of the motion to the Speaker and the Clerk not less than three days to the sitting at which it is intended to move the motion.

At the time of his death, Fr Lokodo was serving as one of the commissioners for the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) following an appointment by President Museveni. He took the oath of office in September 2021.

Our efforts to reach Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the minister for ICT and National Guidance, on the matter were futile as he did not answer our calls.