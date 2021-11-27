Prime

Why Parliament summoned Janet Museveni

Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) and minister for Education and Sports and also First Lady, Mrs Janet Museveni (R). PHOTO/COMBO 

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

[email protected]

What you need to know:

  • Parliament has now issued Mrs Museveni with an ultimatum of 14 days to respond and heed their summons.

The chairperson of the Government Assurances and Implementation Committee of Parliament, Ms Betty Nambooze, has revealed why they resolved to summon the Minister for Education and Sports and also First Lady, Mrs Janet Museveni.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.