Why periods drive girls out of school

Several schools in the Gulu District operate without menstrual hygiene facilities for girls, a situation that has forced some girls to leave school prematurely.

Menstrual hygiene facilities include changing rooms, washrooms, latrine stances, incinerators for disposing of menstrual waste, clean water sources, detergents, towel pieces, and sanitary pads. An incinerator is a requirement by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Mr Tito Lutwa, the Gulu District inspector of schools, acknowledged the importance of menstrual hygiene facilities in promoting girls’ education. Mr Lutwa emphasised that while the district aims to equip all schools with these facilities, the lack of a dedicated budget means they must rely on development partners for support.

“We have been having this kind of myth that while on menstruation, you will remain at home, but we are now trying to make sure that all the schools have these facilities so that a girl-child has all the decencies,’’ he said.

Mr Fred Opio, the Gulu District’s health inspector, also said while menstruation affects girls’ health and school attendance, the district lacks the resources to provide modern menstrual hygiene facilities in all schools.

“During our latest inspection, we assessed a total of 74 primary schools, and we found that only 32 of them had the necessary menstrual hygiene facilities. This represents just 43.2 percent of the schools,’’ he said.

The schools that lack menstrual facilities include Awach Central, Aleda, Ajulu, Kiju Hills, Pawel Angany, Kulu Opal, Cwero, Panyikworo, Lukodi, and Awach primary schools.

At Angaya Primary School in Unyama Sub-county, girls often miss classes during their menstrual periods due to stigma and lack of facilities and materials such as sanitary towels.

“Sometimes, I go to the senior woman teacher, sometimes she can help me, but sometimes she cannot, I just use my handkerchief,’’ said one of the learners.

Ms Ruth Lakica, the head girl of Angaya Primary School, said: “So, many girls miss school out of fear of staining their clothes or having an unpleasant odour during menstruation, as they have no place to change or wash.”’

Ms Davla Ayoo, a senior woman teacher, recounted how she would hide girls in her house at the staff quarters when they began menstruating at school.

“They wash their clothes if they dry, I take them back to the class. The only thing I could do then is just to advise them to go back home, when they normalise then they come back to school because the school itself has no materials to manage them,’’ she said.

The situation has led to reduced attendance and poor academic performance among the girls, with some dropping out entirely. For instance, five girls have reportedly abandoned their education at Angaya Primary School due to stigma related to menstruation.

Absenteeism

Ms Zeinah Biakub, the headteacher of Angaya Primary School, noted reports of poor performance and absenteeism among the girls.

“You find that some of these girls could not come to school because of their menstruation because they don’t have materials to protect them. They rarely come to school once they are in their periods. Because once the menstruation comes and it is being seen by other learners in class, sometimes you just find that they drop out,’’ she said.

To address these issues, the Young Women Initiative for Development, with funding from Swedish-based organisation Mundu Comperante, has constructed a modern menstrual hygiene facility at Angaya Primary School.