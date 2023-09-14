Why police blocked Birigwa meeting

Police yesterday appeared to take sides in the ongoing dispute inside the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), announcing that the national chairman will not be allowed to convene his party’s expected delegates conference.

Mr Wasswa Birigwa is due to host FDC delegates from across the country on September 19 in Busabala, Wakiso District, but a police spokesman told Monitor that if the meeting is allowed to proceed, it could result in violence.

“Since the IGP (Inspector General of Police) said that we should not give Birigwa protection, the meeting will not take place until they harmonise their position,” said Mr Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman.

Mr Onyango said: “We did our analysis and we anticipate bloodshed and chaos. If he goes ahead and holds the meeting forcefully, we shall deploy to deter bloodshed.”

Last evening, Mr Birigwa declined to comment at any length on the latest development in what has become a bitter and factionalised battle for the soul of the Opposition party.

In a short telephone interview, the national chairman, who is the only official under FDC’s internal rules vested with powers to call national delegates conferences, said he would respond to the police position today.

“I will comment about that tomorrow, just wait for tomorrow,” he said on Tuesday evening.

Mr Onyango’s comments came barely 24 hours after the police had declined to offer security at the planned delegates meeting.

Monitor reported yesterday that among other agenda items, the delegates were going to be asked to back a no-confidence vote against the continued leadership of party president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat and his secretary general, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

Both officials have denied accusations levelled against them by one faction in the ongoing internal conflict that they plotted to betray FDC in an alleged scheme to hand it over to President Museveni – the leader of ruling National Resistance Movement party.

They also deny accusations that, as part of the alleged plot, they reportedly accepted a large sum of ‘dirty money’ from State House in the run-up to the 2021 national elections.

It emerged early this week that the police turned down Mr Birigwa’s request for protection at the prompting of Mr Mafabi.

Director for Operations in the Uganda police, Mr John Nuwagira, observed in a Tuesday, September 12 letter addressed to Mr Birigwa that while the chairman had asked for police protection on September 11, the Force would not be in position to do so.

Mr Nuwagira noted that the police had received communication on September 12 from Mr Mafabi objecting to the September 19 meeting.

“Police will, therefore, be unable to provide the required security for the event until the party’s position is harmonised,” Mr Nuwagira’s letter said.

The FDC secretary general reportedly told police that if Mr Birigwa goes ahead, holding of the conference would contravene the party’s constitution and potentially lead to confusion and chaos.

Attempts to reach Mr Mafabi for clarification about which part of FDC’s constitution he believes would be breached were futile by press time yesterday.

However, under Article 22(5) of the said rules, FDC’s national chairperson is given powers to call for an extraordinary meeting in any of the following circumstances: when the chairperson so decides and on receipt of a petition from one half of the districts executive committee.

The national chairman can also call such a meeting on receipt of a petition from 30 of the delegates from at least 50 of all districts in the country and where the National Executive Committee requests.

Article 28(b) of the same rules similarly gives all authority to convene and chair the National Delegates’ Conference to the national chairman, a position currently held by Mr Birigwa.

In a separate press conference in Naguru, the overall police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga advised Mr Birigwa and Mr Mafabi to reconcile the party’s position or seek legal remedies.

Recent police actions

On July 20, police looked on as Mr Birigwa was roughed up and held hostage at the party headquarters against his will by individuals he later said were acting on the instructions of Mr Amuriat and Mr Mafabi. The incident occurred after Mr Birigwa attempted to address a press conference at FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

Police only acted when some of the reportedly hired gang emerged from the premises and indiscriminately assaulted bystanders, including journalists, but no arrests were made.

A week later, on the sidelines of the chaotic party National Council meeting of July 28, police officers roughed up and arrested several party supporters believed to be opposed to the Amuriat-Mafabi camp.

The police again looked on as some senior FDC officials, including the party’s deputy president for central region, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, was harassed and blocked from accessing the headquarters.

Amuriat vs Birigwa

The police decision comes one day after a petition fronted by a one Mr Joseph Ssenzoga was lodged with Mr Amuriat, asking him to take disciplinary action against Mr Birigwa, Ms Salaamu Musumba (deputy president, eastern), and Mr Roland Mugume (deputy president, western)

Mr Ssenzoga claimed to be the new party chairperson in the mid-South district of Masaka.

The petition alleged that the trio are guilty of violating FDC National Council resolutions regarding party structure elections at the grassroots; failing to attend working committee meetings, and refusing to support National Council decisions regarding the elders’ committee.

Mr Amuriat told this publication that he has given the three until Friday to meet with party officials to respond to the petition.

“While the party constitution grants me the authority to suspend leaders, I did not want to act hastily without consultation. I convened the working committee, which decided to engage with Birigwa and engage in dialogue before taking any action,” he said, warning that his silence as FDC president should not be misinterpreted as weakness.

Article 28(3)(iii) of the party’s rules stipulates that “The president may recommend disciplinary action against any member who fails in his duties and absconds from party business and meetings without any reasonable excuse. In case of such recommendation the president may appoint anyone to act in such capacity pending approval of the relevant body”.

But during the brief interview on Wednesday, the national chairman was adamant that Mr Amuriat does not have powers to take any disciplinary action against him.