Why police foiled Mayor Lukwago's boda boda meeting

A consultative meeting for various boda boda associations in Kampala called by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on Tuesday aborted after security agencies blocked participants from accessing the venue at City Hall

By 10am, participants had started arriving at City Hall only to be blocked at the entrance.

Others managed to go through the main entrance but were still blocked from accessing the Lord Mayor’s Parlour where the meeting was meant to take place.

According to a September 21 letter sent to members of about 100 boda boda associations and signed by Mr Lukwago, the stakeholders’ meeting was meant to get their views about the Public Transport Management Ordinance, 2022, which was presented KCCA on September, 14.

KCCA is in the process of enacting a Bill that will, among other things, ensure that those in the transport sector are registered, routes identified and stages gazetted.

Although the Lord Mayor attempted to question the security team why his guests were being blocked, he didn’t get any answer.

However, this publication has seen a copy of a September 26 letter signed by KCCA executive director Eng David Ssali Luyimbazi, requesting Mr Lukwago to get another venue for the meeting to avoid disrupting business at City Hall.

“We appreciate your effort in mobilising the community to be part of this important civic duty. However, an assessment of the venue for suitability regarding ability to hold the expected number of persons, ability to maintain a working environment for technical staff and security team makes the venue unsuitable,” the letter read in part.

“This is to inform you to consider a more suitable venue. I apologise for any inconveniences caused,” the letter further stated. Monitor learnt that three members from each of the100 boda boda associations had been invited to the meeting, putting the number of participants to 300.

However, speaking to journalists a few minutes after his guests had been blocked, Mr Lukwago denied receiving communication from the technical wing, advising him to change the venue.

“It is very unfortunate because they have no justification whatsoever to come up with this rude interruption. They have not come up with any explanation and communication as to why they are blocking this meeting. They are very elusive. When you move to this direction, they take the other. We have not had the opportunity to discuss with them. All you hear in corridors is that the Deputy executive director wrote to us but we don’t know what was expressed in the document,” Mr Lukwago said.