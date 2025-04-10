Why poor sanitation is a threat to learners

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, over 350 pupils of Kaijororonga Primary School, a Church of Uganda-founded and government-aided school in Katembe Parish, Nyarukiika Sub-county, Ibanda District, shared one jerrycan that the school provided as a hand-washing facility.

Those who were not patient enough to endure long queues, could rush back to class or settle somewhere and feast on snacks or food after visiting the latrine without washing hands. Others could sneak and utilise water that had been reserved for drinking.

Mr Arithimass Abihebwa, the acting deputy headteacher, said although the school received two hand-washing facilities from the government during Covid-19, they were inadequate. Besides, procuring soap for hand-washing became an added burden, as the school could not sustain it.

Children had to wash hands without using soap, a practice that the school administration said, exposed many to diarrheal diseases. “Before the support, the school lacked adequate hand washing facilities and soap.

We could register two to three cases of diarrhea among children. The donation of two more facilities and dettol soap that we received recently will help learners to promote hygiene through, washing hands to minimise cases of diarrhea, cholera, and typhoid,” Mr Abihebwa said.

Apart from inadequate hand-washing facilities, the school’s pit latrines are in a dare state and are inadequate. “The stances for boys are enough but they lack doors. We also have a challenge with the girl’s latrine. It got full sometime back and they are now sharing the three stances with 60 learners from the nursery section,” Mr Abihebwa said while pointing at the dilapidated pit latrines. At Nyarukiika Primary School, located in the same parish, the story was not any different. The school had four hand-washing facilities.

Two were provided by the government during the Covid-19 outbreak and the other two were recently donated by Hygiene Guest Uganda. Nyarukiika and Kaijororonga primary schools are among the two-thirds of schools in Uganda that lack basic sanitation facilities.

Dr Shamim Nabuuma, the executive director of Chi-Ai-Lab and the project focal person for Hygiene Guest Uganda said meeting the national Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Schools’ standards is key in ensuring that learners stay in school, perform well and stay healthy.

Uganda’s national standards for WASH services in schools require that at least 1.5 litres of safe drinking water are provided to each learner and staff every day, provision of separate latrines for girls and boys, and learners with disabilities, one hand-washing facility for every 40 learners, with water and soap in all latrines.

It also tasks schools to have annual budgets to operate and maintain all school WASH facilities, avail hygiene education manuals used to educate all pupils and students, through school health clubs and school-based WASH activities, and also have a waste management system where solid waste is collected every day and disposed of safely. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 6, emphasises access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Mr Kweyamba Ruhemba, Ibanda District Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) acknowledged the sanitation crisis, revealing that only 16 schools in the district have modern toilet facilities. He welcomed the Dettol Hygiene Guest Uganda Initiative implemented by Chil Ai with support from Reckitt saying it will greatly contribute to efforts intended to improve sanitation situations in schools.

The Hygiene Quest Uganda Initiative is currently installing hand-washing facilities in selected pre-primary and primary schools in districts with critically insufficient sanitation infrastructure.

According to Dr Nabuuma, the initiative intends to install 1,500 hand-washing stations in 750 schools, with each school receiving two water tanks, soap, and sanitation Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials to covey sanitation and hygiene messages and influence behaviour change. Targeted districts include Kisoro, Ibanda, Rukungiri, Kanungu, Kasese, Bundibugyo, Iganga, Kamuli and Rakai.

Mr Ruhemba suggested that since most schools are struggling financially, parents who are willing to contribute towards such a cause should not be discouraged. Ms Sandra Nabakka, Field Supervisor for Dettol Hygiene Quest, said over 100,000 hygiene guide booklets have been distributed to learners, along with 5,000 booklets for teachers in 500 schools.

Mr Robert Okudi, Commissioner for Education Planning at the Ministry of Education and Sports, acknowledged the sanitation crisis in schools but said the government had made sure schools that lack access to water are provided with water harvesting tanks.

Poor sanitation.