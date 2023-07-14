Why real-life booksare now all the rage

“On November 28, 1978, Milton Obote called a meeting of Ugandans to unite and chart out a path for the removal of Amin, supported by Tanzania,” writes Prof Edward Bitanywaine Rugumayo in his autobiography, Why Fireflies Glow.

Before adding, “An ad-hoc committee was formed at that meeting. Right from the start, both [Dani] Nabudere and Omwony [Ojok] were uncomfortable with Obote’s handling of the meeting and accused Obote of undemocratic decision-making processes and divisive tactics.”

In writing his memoirs this year, Rugumayo joins a smorgasbord of high profile scribblers who have also produced their side of the story in paperback and digitised versions to ensure that history lies in the eyes of the beholder.

What works are we talking about here?

This year, so far, former Chief Justice Bart Magunda Katureebe released his memoir titled My Life: Turbulent Times and Service in the Three Branches of Government.

The queen of Buganda Kingdom aired some unwashed linen in her 320-paged opus titled The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata: Life. Passion. Duty. Elsewhere, Tears and Triumph: My Life With Yoweri Museveni and Others by Onapito Ekomoloit received somewhat muted rave reviews.

Non-Ugandans who have written about Ugandan personages have been restricted to one book, so far—Emma Wild-Wood’s The Mission of Apolo Kivebulaya: Religious Encounter & Social Change in the Great Lakes c.1865-1935 that was launched at the Ugandan Museum Library this year.

In it Wild-Wood, a senior lecturer of African Christianity and African Indigenous Religions and co-director of the Centre for the Study of World Christianity at the University of Edinburgh, writes about Kivebulaya as a practitioner of indigenous religion and a Muslim before he became in 1895 an itinerant Christian missionary from Buganda to Toro and Ituri in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Just this week a biography on top lawyer John Winston Katende titled The Man of Many Firsts was launched. It details Mr Katende’s 50 years of experience in restoring the Buganda Kingdom and was authored by researcher John Nabimanya.

Is the output unprecedented by Ugandan standards?

In a word, yes. It is only July, and we have approximately a book being released each month by some public figure or another. In a country where many people cannot distinguish between the words “biography” and “autobiography”, there is a disproportionate outpouring of the latter as ink is being spilt to great effect.

Apart from personages seeking to share their experiences and personal histories, some have a socio-political angle to their intentions.

“Sometimes it is difficult for someone to appreciate growing up as a minority because, coming from Bunyarugru, you are in Ankole, but people say you are not a Munyankore but rather a Munyaruguru. When I write about these experiences, I want people to understand what those who come from these minority groups have gone through,” Mr Katureebe said at the launch of his book.

There was something of a bucking of cultural convention with the revelations in the book by the queen of Buganda as the Nnaabagereka’s twins were brought to the cold light of day. The said twins are Jade Nakato and Jasmine Babirye and they were born on December 6, 2010.

While some thought the Kabaka Ronald Edward Frederick Kimera Muwenda Mutebi II was the biological father, the kingdom demurred. In a statement, the kingdom said Daudi Chwa was the last king to sire twins. They are Kalemera and Kiggala and they were born in 1925.

Buganda culture stipulates that the Kabaka and his wives are free to raise children in the palace despite their origin as long as the Kabaka agrees to it, read the statement.

Nonetheless, the queen was intentional and ready to break new ground beyond the limits of culture. She wrote: “The title Nnaabagereka is derived from the Luganda word okugereka that means ‘to prepare and apportion’ and ‘to serve’. I had two distinct choices: I) maintain the status quo, be the traditional wife and stay safe; or 2) play an active role in shaping our community and our beloved nation.”

Why do memoirists write?

Memoirists have mixed reasons for why they choose to write what they write. Beyond having a story that only they can tell, some have secrets to share, others have scores to settle, and others, such as Sir Edward Frederick William David Walugembe Mutebi Luwangula Muteesa II, sought to protect his kingdom’s legacy and to heal the divides caused by those cataclysmic events in 1966.

Everyone has a book inside themselves; it has been said, a story incubating in the deepest recesses of their minds.

However, the democratisation of the memoir may flood the marketplace of ideas with a literary mediocrity that resultantly dumbs down a nation from the sweet highs of Desecration of my Kingdom to the bitter lows of a Miria Matembe or a John Kazoora literary staple.

Is there value for money?

Memoirs, by their personal nature, tend to be unassailable to those who have a depersonalised relation to the memoirist’s story. After all, who are we to question the personal experiences of someone without walking a day in their shoes?

This dearth of questioning reduces the critical power of the reader as we are turned into passive onlookers with respect to somebody else’s story.

Also, because memoirs, as a genre, come in diverse forms, a memoirist has more scope for literary licence thereby allowing a writer to deviate from fact or form for artistic purposes.

Such a licence often leads to the flouting of some rules of grammar. This may be done to achieve a rhetorical effect in creative non-fictions while appealing to the lowest common denominator of the readers.

Also, the outlets for publishing memoirs and biographies have grown, too. Small presses on Nasser Road, Kampala, and other places have led to much more self-publishing.

So anyone with upwards of Shs2 million can now become an author. And if anyone can do something, this means that something has no minimum standards to baseline quality.

Plus, the power of the internet has further democratised publishing as online blogs can go to book-length memoirs sold as kindles on Amazon faster than you can say Okot p’Bitek.

How much revisionism goes into memoirs?

Revisionism, the critical re-examination of presumed historical facts and existing historiography, has defined many of the memoirs that are tested on the Ugandan literary palate. Many historical actors and personae are left out of narratives or their roles are distorted or diminished in order for the author to score political points. A case in point is how Dr Kizza Besigye was portrayed in President Museveni’s revised autobiography, Sowing the Mustard Seed

Other times, as in the case of Katureebe and Rugumayo books, a lot is left out of their rendering, readers have grumbled, so that the two authors present themselves in the best possible light.

Mark Twain addressed this a long time ago when he wrote: “When a man is writing a book dealing with the privacies of his life—a book which is to be read while he is still alive—he shrinks from speaking his whole frank mind.”

George Bernard Shaw, an Irish playwright and political activist, once held that “all autobiographies are lies [because] no man is bad enough to tell the truth about himself during his lifetime, involving as it must the truth about his family and friends and colleagues.”

This is particularly so where art has become artifice and truth has been swept under the rug and truth tellers such as Stella Nyanzi are deemed mad for being so bold as to provide literary texts consisting of words that have not been “artfully arranged” to save the reader’s blushes.

Do autobiographies have literary value?

Yes, if the prose is infused with imagery that evokes great feelings and thoughts. Also, if it is authentic, which many Ugandan memoirs are not. Since they have a specific audience in mind and hope to play to that gallery.

This could be why Onapito’s subtitle included President Museveni and so did the cover picture.

This playing to the gallery tends to mix fact with fiction to produce what Thomas Hardy, an English novelist and poet, called the “infinite mischief.”

In this case, the reader is not sure whether they are reading a novel or memoir. Still, at the end of the day, the best story is a story that is worthy of a reader’s time and this should be the rule of thumb in terms of its literary value or lack thereof.