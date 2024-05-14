Why Rwenzori mudslides are a ticking time bomb

As heavy rains persistently soak the slopes of the Rwenzori Mountains, residents in Kasese, Bunyangabu, Kabarole, Ntoroko, and Bundibugyo districts face increasing threats of looming mudslides and floods.

In one week, mudslides have already claimed 17 lives in Kasese and Bunyangabu.

The tragic incidents primarily affected residents whose homes are situated in hilly areas, with lives lost and property buried beneath cascades of mud and debris.

The initial tragedy struck on May 2, resulting in the loss of three lives in Kasese and four in Bunyangabu District. The most recent occurrence unfolded on May 9, when 10 people were buried by debris in Kasese.

In the aftermath, hundreds of people have been displaced and are seeking refuge in makeshift camps set up at local schools and churches. Meanwhile, others grapple with injuries sustained during the calamities.

With each successive rainstorm in the sub-region, the delicate soils of the mountainsides unleash torrents of debris, burying homes and shattering lives beneath their weight.

Owing to that, environmentalists have issued stark warnings regarding the urgent need for residents to relocate from the mountainous areas to flat places that are not susceptible to mudslides.

They caution that if heavy rains persist in soaking the Rwenzori Sub-region, more devastating landslides are imminent, putting more lives at risk.

Mr Alex Asingura, an environmentalist hailing from Bunyangabu District, said the proliferation of human settlements in these areas significantly heightens the likelihood of house collapses and subsequent tragedies.

“The significant challenge lies in residents’ choice to inhabit the slopes of the Rwenzori Mountains, enticed by the allure of fertile lands. However, this quest for sustenance inadvertently places them in harm’s way,” Mr Asingura said.

He said the widespread deforestation and land degradation have led to the absence of adequate vegetation cover, leaving the soil vulnerable to erosion, exacerbating the risk of landslides and mudslides.

“When you look at homes that have been engulfed by debris, they lacked the protective presence of trees. Without the stabilising roots of trees and shrubs to anchor the soil, even moderate rainfall can trigger catastrophic landslides,” he said.

The environmentalist’s caution aligns with that issued by the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) in May, alerting the public to the potential for heavy rain over the next 10 days.

The rain, UNMA warned, could precipitate landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, contamination of water sources, and the destruction of vital infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

In Kasese District, several sub-counties situated in mountainous areas; Kitholhu, Ihandiro, Kyondo, Kyarumba, Mahango, Nyakiyumbu, Kisinga, Nyakabingo, and Maliba, are vulnerable. Residents in these areas live under a constant shadow of fear, acutely aware of the looming threat posed by unpredictable weather patterns.

In Bunyangabu District, the vulnerable areas are in Katebwa and Kabonera sub-counties where environmental degradation has significantly heightened the risk. Similarly, in Kabarole District, Karangura Sub-county, adjacent to the Mount Rwenzori National Park, stands out as a hazardous zone.

Additionally, other at-risk sub-counties are scattered across Ntoroko and Bundibugyo districts.

Across these risky areas, poor farming practices prevail, contributing to the widespread degradation of the environment. The absence of natural safeguards leaves the soil exposed and vulnerable to erosion, amplifying the risk of landslides and mudslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

Mr James Baluku, a resident of Kasese Town, said a significant portion of the district population resides in hilly areas, with a majority dwelling in semi-permanent structures situated in vulnerable locations.

“Due to limited resources and scanty alternatives, many residents have chosen to erect homes on unstable slopes, oblivious to the imminent danger they face. When calamity strikes, these fragile dwellings offer little resistance to the destructive force of mudslides, leaving their inhabitants exposed and defenseless,” Mr Baluku remarked.

Mr John Asiimwe, a resident of Buruma Village in Bunyangabu, said the aftermath of a recent landslide revealed that despite the inherent risks, some displaced individuals have begun returning to their homes.

He said the Uganda Red Cross Society constructed an emergency tent in Karugaya SDA Primary School in Katebwa Sub-county where some of the displaced people are accommodated for a short time.

“People would prefer to avoid residing in these high-risk zones, but they are left with no viable alternatives, the emergency provided cannot house all the people,” he said.

“We had to return to our homes out of necessity, but if another disaster occurs, we will have no choice but to seek refuge with relatives. If the government intends to aid us, they should consider providing permanent land for resettlement,” Mr Asiimwe added.

Last Thursday, the Uganda Red Cross Society supported 97 households in Bunyangabu with non-food relief items and about 200 others in Kasese.

Mr Edgar Muganzi, the environmental officer for Bunyangabu, said there is a need for implementing various practices in all hilly areas adjacent to the Rwenzori Mountains to mitigate the risk of mudslides and landslides.

He suggested that people need to embark on reforestation efforts, terracing, the establishment of vegetative barriers, retaining walls, drainage systems, and the installation of early warning systems in high-risk areas.

“Additionally, our country has regulations in place governing the utilisation of hills and mountains. If rigorously followed and effectively implemented, these regulations can significantly mitigate the impact of such disasters,” Mr Muganzi emphasised.

According to the National Environment (Hilly and Mountainous Area Management) Regulations of 2000, every landowner or occupier in mountainous and hilly areas is mandated to observe the carrying capacity of the land, implement soil conservation measures, and utilise underground and surface water resources responsibly.

Despite the existence of these regulations, many landowners in landslide-prone areas continue degrading the environment unchecked.

The government’s longstanding plan to relocate people residing in hilly areas, particularly in Kasese, is yet to materialise.

Lt Mate Magwara, the deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kasese overseeing Bukonzo, revealed that the government has not yet secured land in the district for the permanent relocation of affected individuals.

Given the persistent rainfall and heightened risk of disasters, local leaders are now actively encouraging residents, particularly those in hilly areas, to consider relocating to safer areas.

“At present, some of the displaced individuals are residing in camps. We are continuously urging people to relocate to safer locations. However, our district’s long-term strategy is to secure a permanent piece of land for the relocation process. Unfortunately, as of now, we have not been able to acquire suitable land,” Lt Magwara explained.

Looking back

In September 2022, a landslide struck Kasika Village in Rukoki Sub-county, Kasese, claiming 16 lives. Around 100 people were internally displaced, with many still grappling with the effects of the tragedy to date.

In May 2022, the district experienced another devastating event when heavy rainfall triggered flooding and mudslides, resulting in the loss of at least five lives.

In September 2022, following the tragic Kasika landslide that claimed 16 lives, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, visited Kasese and reiterated the government’s commitment to relocation efforts and that the campaign would primarily focus on areas such as Mt Rwenzori, Mt Elgon, and Kigezi.