Why severe malnutrition persists in Agago

Communities across several sub-counties in Agago District continue to suffer from acute malnutrition, Daily Monitor has established.

Persistent cases of malnutrition have now been reported in Omiya-Pacwa, Lira-Kato, Adilang, and Patongo sub-counties. Whereas the district is characterised by a predominantly rural population heavily relying on subsistence agriculture, it faces persistent challenges of food insecurity, high poverty levels, and limited access to essential services, making it particularly vulnerable to malnutrition.

With a population of more than 280,000 people, the district’s demographic profile includes a significant proportion of children under five and women of reproductive age, who are most at risk of malnutrition-related health outcomes.

The situation is said to be exacerbated by limited food variety, inadequate birth spacing, and weak coping mechanisms that have worsened the nutritional deficits in children and adults, especially mothers. In Lira-Kato Sub-county, for example, families with low income and minimal support structures are the most affected since they struggle to provide sufficient and nutritious food, with a lack of diversified diets, coupled with recurrent infections further exacerbating the condition.

Mr Kite Ojok Okidi, the Lira-kato Sub-county chairperson, told Daily Monitor early this week that malnutrition remains a big burden in the said communities, and that no tangible solutions have been advanced by the district.

“We have discussed this matter at district sittings many times and made recommendations, but it has persisted. We even tried to seek the engagement of the central government in vain,” Mr Ojok said. He added that the high poverty prevalence has resulted in households selling most of the food stuff they produce, leaving nothing to feed their families. “During production months like March, April, May, and June, there is always a severe food shortage because all the food stocks is sold during the dry seasons and during this time, crops are still immature in the gardens,” Mr Ojok stated.

It is also established that during the harvest season, which typically runs from November to March, the community experiences a period of relative food security.

Low rainfall during these months coincides with bountiful harvests, ensuring an abundance of food varieties and increased dietary diversity, according to a recent rapid nutrition determinants assessment by GOAL. GOAL is an international organisation that implements humanitarian and sustainable development programmes.

However, this period of food security is temporary, as conditions shift dramatically during the planting season from May to August, the report states.

“Household incomes from surplus crops also decline, as there are fewer food items available for sale, making it difficult for families to afford a balanced diet,” the report further notes. In Omiya-pacwa, it is established that the limited access to health facilities, coupled with multiple economic, social, and environmental barriers, prevents timely and adequate healthcare for many locals. While families struggle to take their children to health centres when they fall sick, the lack of financial resources forces many parents to either delay seeking treatment or abandon referrals altogether, leading to worsening health conditions among children.

According to the GOAL report, the high prevalence of alcoholism among women and mothers is characterised by many women spending much of their time drinking, leading to intoxication and neglect of their children’s wellbeing. “This behaviour often results in mothers failing to notice when their children fall ill, delaying necessary medical interventions. As a result, children suffer prolonged illnesses, hunger, and, in many cases, severe malnutrition.”

In Patongo Sub-county and Patongo Town Council, low access to health services, low birth spacing, and low access to a quality diet have been blamed on the high prevalence of malnutrition in children in the area. Whereas the shortage of essential medicines left patients without the treatment they needed, exacerbating health problems, especially for vulnerable populations like children suffering from malnutrition and frequent illnesses, the limited consumption of nutrient-dense foods such as fish, goat meat, eggs, and orange-fleshed potatoes also became clear, according to authorities.

According to the Uganda Nutrition Action Plan II, malnutrition is estimated to cost Uganda a staggering Shs1.86 trillion, which is equivalent to 5.6 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Dr Kimpton Opio, the Agago District Health Officer, said: “It is important to note that Agago has the highest malnutrition burden in the entire Acholi Sub-region despite being considered one of the region's food baskets.” The district’s health and nutrition systems face numerous constraints, including inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of skilled personnel and limited coverage of essential nutrition services. Community health workers and village health teams (VHTs) play a crucial role in bridging these gaps, but often operate with limited resources. Socio-economic factors such as gender disparities, low education levels, and inadequate water and sanitation infrastructure further compound the problem.

Mr John Bosco Ociti, a resident of Adilang Town Council, said the recurrent destruction of crop gardens by marauding wildlife, especially elephants from the neighbouring Kidepo National Game Park, has left families struggling to sustain their livelihoods. “As a result, households, especially in Adilang, Lapono, and Lira-kato, lose a lot of revenue due to the destruction, but also they realise very low harvests that cannot adequately meet their family food needs,” Mr Ociti said.

Besides wildlife threats, Mr Ociti said persistent insecurity caused by Kiramojong cattle rustlers, who frequently attack and steal livestock, has made the situation worse.

