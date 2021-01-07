Why some Ugandans will not vote

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

“I get confused each time I walk the streets, seeing a multiplicity of posters with positions quite strange to me,” said Daniel Mwebaza, a 2019 university graduate.

“I see posts of Local council I, II, III etc but my understanding capacity for these things only allows me to know the Members of Parliament, LC Vs, Mayors and the obvious - president’s post,” Mwebaza concedes.

It seems, there are many Ugandans out there that are in the same plight and are generally less bothered about the electoral process and its outcomes.

“Usually, the poll results do not reflect our choices. Too much vote rigging and ballot stuffing happen and in the end, our voting energies – bracing those queues – appear wasted,” says Kampala resident, Fred Gahwera.

Political commentator and lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU), Dr Samuel Kazibwe says the cause of the “I don’t mind” attitude amongst Ugandans is two-fold.

“Civic-duty ignorance is enhanced by both; the largely peasant society that we have in Uganda and laxity of the bodies that are meant to make society knowledgeable on matters concerning electoral systems and processes. The bodies include the Electoral Commission (EC) and Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) among others,” Dr Kazibwe told the Daily Monitor.

Giving further insight into the matter, he goes on to explain that “When a country is predominantly a peasant society, there are things that people take long to understand. People are thus not in position to appreciate the roles of leaders at different levels.”

Dr Kazibwe says that although politicians carry different perspectives and sentiments, their nature and strategies underpin the current status quo of a peasant society and its responsiveness to electoral processes.

“The political class benefits from it and they cannot help the situation,” he says while referring to Sudan where “an increase in the price of bread partly masterminded the end of Omar – Al Bashir’s reign.”

Peasant societies are usually dominated by illiterate people, almost comfortable in any state and that plays to the advantage of the political class.

He points out that voters in peasant societies remain uninformed and with unstructured opinions coupled with the fact that few of them are able to make ideological assessments of parties and candidates.

Dr Kazibwe however acknowledges that peasant societies can assert impact.

“Peasant societies get ignited by small things such as sugar prices. You know about how the price of wheat sparked off the 1917 Russian revolution. That’s why you see seemingly charged supporters of Bobi Wine that can even swim through rivers or swamps infested with deadly creatures,” Dr Kazibwe argues.

Voters search for their Voter Location Slips at Najeera, in Wakiso District recently. Photo | Stephen Otage

Many voting dates

Despite the fact that voting is a constitutional right, some Ugandans stay away from polls to keep track of any other business.

According to the EC, polls get underway on January 11, 2021 with elections of councilors for older persons to the sub-county, town or municipal divisions.

The headline voting day, Thursday January 14, 2021, will be a public holiday but still a “working day” for some professions and other entrepreneurs

“As Ugandans set out to decide who their president shall be, and who makes it to the national assembly for the next five years, I will be on duty updating the nation,” says press corp Faith Amongin.

The voting closes on February 03, 2021 with the elections of sub-county, town and municipal division chairpersons and councilors.

Voting day presents some Ugandans especially the in-house or employed work-force with a dilemma, considering that an approximate 2.5 million people are engaged in the private sector, according to the Ministry of Finance Planning and Economic Development. They feel they do not have the time to go and line up for long yet there is a business to run.

Then come this group: “There are several voting days and that’s confusing. Why waste one, two, three days lining up to vote yet there is work to be done and mouths to be fed?” wonders 47 year-old Jonah Aheebwa.

Intimidation and distrust

Elections come at a time when the country appears to be dipped in violence with statistics showing that over 60 people have already died in election-related violence.

“The president and security organs are warning. Opposition parties are warning. I don’t want to be a victim of circumstances like what we saw on November 18/19 when about 58 people were shot dead in two days,” Simon Vasco explains why he will stay away from polling centers.

Youth engage in a fight during the NRM party elections for mayoral and councillor flagbearers in Arua City in September 2020. PHOTO/FELIX WAROM OKELLO

On the occasion of the fast-approaching 2021 elections, legal practitioner Timothy Amanya says the impact of having “such a veil of ignorance” towards electoral nomenclature considerably affects polling outcomes.

“It creates passive societies arriving along utopian ‘preachings’ made by aspirants at different electoral levels,” he says.

“Inhabitants of a particular area end up paying the price in the event that they are led by electoral-victors not of their choice,”Mr Amanya emphasizes.

While Mr Kazibwe agrees that civic duty ignorance has a decisive influence it exerts on electoral choices, Mr Amanya says the influence has in the past been nominal but things could change in the forthcoming election.

“By the look of things, the youth seem to have picked interest in the electoral processes of the land. This could speak volumes in the January polls and beyond,” Mr Amanya said.

“The biggest role in achieving voter enlightenment doesn’t rest in the bodies I hinted on above [EC and UHRC]. Our biggest goal as society should be working hard so that we have a transition and upgrade from a peasant class to a better class,” Dr Kazibwe emphasizes.

So will the story be any different in 2021?

Going into the 2021 elections, figures from the EC indicate that the number of registered voters, now at about 17.6 million people, has significantly increased as compared to the 2016 election where it stood at 15.2 million people.

Dr Kazibwe alludes to the fact that the surge will most likely play to the opposition’s favour.

“Those in government have the luxury to stay home, thinking that their government will rig the election. A high voter turnout, like elsewhere in the world, will not favour the reigning government.

At the narrowest end are the usual characteristics of Uganda’s elections such as the political climate in which the election takes place.

Dr Kazibwe remains concerned that it deprives voters of their ability to maximize the utility of their vote. However, he says that the regime’s own successes could be its downfall at the polls.

“Unlike the case in 1986, we are starting to see a growth in the number of elites amongst the general mass of the public. These elites arise with different attitudes and political perceptions that may influence their vote,” Dr Kazibwe concludes.