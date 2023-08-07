Why team wants Shs9b for Mumbere return ceremony

After nearly seven years away from his kingdom, the long-awaited return of Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, is scheduled for October 4. The organising committee, led by Dr Nathaniel Mumbere Walemba, is now seeking Shs9 billion for the fete.

With the preparations in high gear, Dr Walemba said the committee is dedicated to ensuring a successful and momentous homecoming for the king.

Mr Clarence Bwambale, the general secretary, said to organise a memorable event for the king, the committee has started raising funds.

He said the Shs9 billion budget has been endorsed by the royal family, kingdom veterans, and chieftains.

“Since our appointment by the king, we have so far sat twice and a number of activities to be done before and after the arrival of our king have been outlined”, Mr Bramble said last week..

He said Shs4.6 billion of the Shs9 billion will be allocated to procure a property (hotel) that will become a source of revenue for the kingdom while other resources will be allocated to organise the homecoming and coronation anniversary on October 19.

The kingdom’s prime minister, Mr Joseph Muranga, revealed that Spring International Hotel, previously owned by the late Maj Gen James Kazini, has been identified as the potential property to be acquired by the kingdom.

The hotel, situated about half a kilometre from Kasese Town on Kilembe Road and occupying about 10 acres, presents a promising opportunity for the kingdom’s development.

“We were approached by late Kazini’s lawyers. They wrote to me asking if we would be in a position to buy Spring International hotel because we are close neighbours,” Mr Muranga said last Wednesday.

However, it was clarified that upon the king’s return, he will not be residing in the hotel.

The purpose of the hotel acquisition is to bolster the kingdom’s revenue streams and support its developmental initiatives.

Mr Walemba explained that the committee’s fundraising efforts heavily rely on the support of the Kingdom’s subjects.

He said a robust mobilisation campaign has been initiated, encouraging each individual to contribute Shs 10,000 or more towards the cause.

He said receipt books have already been printed and distributed to select individuals, including chieftains, across districts such as Kasese, Bunyangabu, Ntoroko, and Bundibungyo.

King Mumbere’s return holds immense significance for the people of Rwenzururu, especially since his arrest alongside his royal guards on November 27, 2016.

However, on June 13, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped all charges against them, citing a loss of interest in the case. While the 217 Royal Guards have been reunited with their families, the king has remained in Kampala.

Mr Walemba said the organising committee is dedicated to ensuring a memorable and joyous homecoming for King Mumbere.

Locals excited

Ms Jozilin Mbambu, 37, a resident of Rukooki Sub-County, said she has already paid Shs10,000 for the fete.

Ms Joyla Kabugho, a businesswoman in Kasese Town, said: “Buganda kingdom ran the etoofali campaign and we saw how they put up so many developments including the construction of the Kasubi tombs and the Masengere. We need to learn from them to own our kingdom and her development initiatives. This is our kingdom and we should develop it together. If others can why not us?”

Ms Hellen Kabugho, a peasant, agrees by saying: “We are ready to support and raise resources to support our kingdom.”

“Provided I have some money, I will also contribute money for his home coming. We need to buy that house (Springs International Hotel) where he is proposed to be hosted,” Ms Kabugho added yesterday.

Mr Milton Bikopo, a carpenter, said: “The homecoming committee has already shown that if each of us paid just Shs10,000, we would realise the Shs9 billion we are looking for.”

Mr Bikopo said he is going to contribute for himself and his 10 children to attend the upcoming ceremonies. “We can’t wait to receive our king and we’ll do what we can to enable him come home safely,” he said yesterday.

Security guard Modesto Serebethe said: “We are thirsty to receive the king after a long period of time away from his kingdom. I pray that the select committee does everything to facilitate his homecoming. As subjects, we will be happy to follow the guidance of the committee.”