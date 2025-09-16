Why teen pregnancies are rampant in Acholi

Sixteen-year-old Nancy Aciro sits quietly by her mother’s grass-thatched house in Parak Village, Akidi Sub-county, in Omoro District, weaving a papyrus mat. Her smile masks a deep sense of rejection, isolation, and a shattered dream.

Beside her, she rocks her two-year-old daughter to sleep, a child born from a promise that derailed her future.

Nearly three years ago, Aciro watched her childhood quietly slip away after a boda boda cyclist, who had promised to pay her school fees, instead left her pregnant. Raised by a single mother, Aciro's life has long been entangled in poverty, worsened by the death of her father in 2016.

With her family struggling, she eventually gave in to the promises of a man who pledged to help her stay in school.

“Initially, he bought my school requirements while I was studying at Akidi Primary School. For two years, up to Primary Six, my mother and I believed he would support my education,” Aciro recounts tearfully. But her story is far from unique. Across the Acholi Sub-region, teenage pregnancy is no longer an isolated occurrence, it has become a disturbing norm. Families are burdened, healthcare systems are strained, and thousands of school-age girls face an uncertain future.

Poverty, culture, and trauma

Investigations by the Daily Monitor reveal a complex web of poverty, post-conflict trauma, sexual violence, and inadequate access to reproductive health services driving the rise in teenage pregnancies across Acholi’s districts. These are further exacerbated by entrenched gender norms, gender-based violence (GBV), and limited youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) services. In Omoro District, for instance, teenage pregnancy is not only a health crisis, it is also a socio-economic and structural issue. Mr Vinansio Okello, the Omoro District health educator, says cultural practices and poverty are the primary drivers. “Parents are failing in their roles.

There’s a dangerous cultural mindset that accepts young girls, who should be in school, getting married at 15. In some areas, parents are even forcing girls into early marriage due to poverty,” he explains. “Many girls can’t afford basic hygiene products like sanitary pads, so they skip school. Once they drop out, the likelihood of early pregnancy sky-rockets.” Mr Okello adds that financial struggles push many girls into transactional sex or early marriages as a means of survival. Sub-counties like Akidi, Palenga Town Council, Bobi, and Labora record the highest prevalence rates in Omoro District. In both east and west Acholi, the pressure of poverty compels families to prioritise immediate survival, food, shelter, and medicine over education.

Cultural taboos around sex and reproductive health also make it harder for girls to access the help they need. Despite the prevalence, many parents remain opposed to their daughters accessing SRHR services. Mr John Bosco Olum, the Amuru District’s community development officer, says even girls who got pregnant during the Covid-19 lockdown are now having their second borns. “We face frequent supply shortages in our health centres. Even where facilities exist, many lack the infrastructure to offer safe spaces or proper counselling services,” he adds. Systemic gaps in service delivery persist across Omoro and Gulu districts, highlighting disparities in sexual and reproductive health rights accessibility.

A national crisis

The Ministry of Health estimates that Uganda registers approximately 600,000 teenage pregnancies annually. Despite government interventions, nearly half of teenage girls remain at risk of sexual abuse and early pregnancy each year. According to the 2024 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS), 25 percent of girls aged between 15 and 19 have either had a child or are pregnant. Teenage pregnancy rates, while stagnating at 24 percent nationally, have increased from 19 percent to 21 percent in urban areas. The National Planning Authority estimates Uganda needs about Shs645b annually to provide healthcare and education for teenage mothers and their children.

Research

A recent report by Hope Alert Network for Development and Local Empowerment (HANDLE-Uganda), in partnership with PACE, identified poverty (81.5 percent), poor parenting (74.1 percent), and peer pressure (70.4 percent) as leading drivers of teenage pregnancy in Acholi Sub-region. Conducted in Gulu and Omoro districts between March and April, the study also highlighted lack of SRHR knowledge (63 percent), cultural norms and early marriage (55.6 percent), school dropout (51.9 percent), gender-based violence and defilement (40.7 percent), media and pornography influence (33.3 percent) as causing teenage pregnancies.

HANDLE-Uganda's Programme Officer, Mr Francis Ogaku Peko, noted that parental resistance and stigma remain major challenges. “In many communities, teenage pregnancy is normalised. Parents oppose open discussions about sexuality, undermining interventions,” he says. Accessibility issues also persist. Over half of the surveyed areas lacked SRHR services, and 57 percent of sub-counties had no structured support systems for adolescent mothers, such as school reintegration programmes or counselling. Legal enforcement remains weak. In some areas, defilement and GBV cases are still resolved informally through mediation, a practice strongly discouraged under national guidelines.

Local efforts, ongoing challenges

Gulu District implemented a by-law banning night discos at funerals and social events, hotspots for teenage sexual activity. But according to Mr William Onyai, Gulu’s District health educator, the prevalence remains the highest in Acholi Sub-region. “Sub-counties like Bungatira, Patiko, Unyama, and Omel are leading, with nearly 40 in every 100 girls getting pregnant,” he says. The ordinance has faced enforcement challenges, and many girls continue to be defiled and abandoned by perpetrators.

The initiative

In January, HANDLE-Uganda and PACE, with European Union funding, launched a three-year project titled “Breaking the Cycle: Preventing Teenage Pregnancy and Advancing Adolescent Health in Gulu and Omoro districts.” The initiative focuses on establishing school-based SRHR clubs, supporting self-help groups for young mothers, providing vocational training in areas like metalwork, driving, and construction Sponsoring 200 teenage mothers across eight sub-counties “These girls are trained in financial literacy and given seed capital to start small businesses or horticulture projects,” Mr Ogaku says. Despite these efforts, social vulnerabilities remain high. According to the Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016 to 2030), families play a critical role in nurturing adolescents. However, in Gulu and Omoro, weak parenting and peer pressure leave many girls exposed.

Health system impact

Teenage pregnancies have also contributed to rising caesarean section (C-section) rates in the region. At Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, C-section rates have increased from 16 percent in 2018 to 26 percent in 2025. Dr Baifa Arwinyo, the head of gynaecology and obstetrics, attributes this trend to underdeveloped pelvic structures in adolescent mothers.

“Most of the obstructed labour cases we handle involve girls aged between 15 and 20,” she explains. “They’re simply not physically ready for childbirth.”

Dr Arwinyo emphasises the need for delayed conception, ideally after age 25, to reduce obstetric complications.