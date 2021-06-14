Why teen pregnancies are up in Tororo

By Joseph Omollo More by this Author

By Fred Wambede

Sitting on the porch of her parents’ grass-thatched hut in Tororo District, Ms Brenda Athiono,18, speaks with regret as she narrates her ordeal.

“I couldn’t go back to school in March because I was pregnant then,” Ms Athiono , who gave birth in May, says.

Athiono was in Primary Six at Merikit Primary School in Merikit Sub-county last year when a boda boda cyclist impregnated her, and later fled.

“I had no option but to take care of my pregnancy, but I am now happy that I gave birth to my baby,” Athiono says.

She is among thousands of girls who were impregnated in the district when the government imposed a lockdown in March last year to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to recent statistics, about 1,833 girls, mostly pupils, have been impregnated in the district in the past three months.

The district biostatistician, Mr Ali Mugerwa, released the figures during a stakeholders dialogue organised by National Association of Women Organisation of Uganda (NAWO) last week.

The findings indicate that the most hit sub-counties are Melinda (169), Eastern Division of Tororo Municipality (148), Nagongera (138), Kirewa (136), Mukuju (129), and Kwapa (105), among others.

The leaders said the cases are likely to rise in the coming months following the new measures imposed, including the closure of schools for 42 days.

Mr Mugerwa said most of the affected girls are aged between 10 and 19 years.

“Most of the cases were as a result of defilement by close family members, and victims are aged below 19 years,” he said.

Mr Mugerwa called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators to act as a deterrent to the community and ensure that girls’ rights are respected.

“But it is a challenge because some parents connive with the defilers to stop the cases in exchange for money,” he said.

Ms Christine Amasse, a resident of Asinge West Village in Merikit Sub-county, said the district should come up with strict ordinances to punish people who abuse the rights of girls and women.

Ms Amasse said several girls are dropping out of school due violence perpetrated by their fathers.

“My daughter dropped out of school because her father used to insult her for refusing to get married until she gave in,” she said.

Statistics from the district community development office, and Tororo District Youth Advocacy Network, a community-based organisation show that the rate of teenage pregnancy stands at 22 per cent in the district.

Ms Edisa Athiono, a resident of Siwa C Village, said domestic violence is still a challenge because men still force their wives into sexual intercourse even when they are in their menstruation.

“You can’t refuse because if you do, they will send you packing the next morning,” she said.

Ms Pauline Nabwire, the programmes officer working at NAWO, attributed the rise of the cases to poor parenting, greed for dowry, poverty, peer pressure and cultural norms.

“Most of the communities are poor with the majority of them not in position to have a meal in a day and as a result, parents end up forcing their daughters to marry so that they get bride price,” she said.

Mr Benjamin Okecho, the chairperson of Iyolwa Sub-county, said they will mobilise residents to fight against the vices.

The district chairperson, Mr John Okeya, told Daily Monitor recently that his leadership will also promote education of girl-child through fighting against early pregnancies and school drop-outs.

“We want our girls to complete their studies so that they can have a better future,” Mr Okeya said.

