Why transporters continue to violate rules on ferrying sand

Despite an existing ban on overloaded sand trucks and those ferrying wet sand, a lucrative trade that has flourished for two decades due to the booming construction sector, truckers continue to operate with impunity, leaving a trail of destruction on both feeder and tarmac roads across the country.

This practice is particularly rampant in the villages around Lwera wetland system on the Kampala-Masaka Highway and districts of Mpigi ,Gomba, Butambala ,Kalungu and Wakiso. The practice is directly linked to severe road damage and an increase in accidents. Lwera, which stretches 20kms, is Uganda’s major source of quality sand.

The wetland is also a major water catchment area that connects several rivers and wetlands in Gomba, Mpigi and Kalungu districts and drains directly into Lake Victoria. Locals are pointing fingers at the Ministry of Works and Transport, accusing its officials, especially those tasked with road safety and maintenance at weigh bridges , of neglecting their duties and engaging in “corruption.”

Failed gatekeepers

Mr Abdul Rashid Nkinga, the mayor of Buwama Town Council, Mpigi District, attributes the non-compliance to the failure of implementers and outright corruption.

“These heavy trucks carrying wet sand have done more harm when it comes to road destruction, leaving the communities in pain of poor roads,” he says.

He further alleges that many of these destructive trucks are owned by “big people in the government” who are simultaneously responsible for implementing the very directives they violate.

“In most cases, those truckers don’t follow procedure when it comes to assessing the axle load. When they reach at the checkpoint where there is a mobile weigh bridge in Buwama Town, they just park beside the road, cross and pay something to the enforcement officers and after they continue without assessing the weight they are carrying,” Mr Nkinga reveals.

The leaders say they are desperate and have raised this issue repeatedly, only to be frustrated by the Ministry of Works and Transport’s inaction. “As leaders, we can’t stop them because we fear the powers they have,” he laments. In addition, Mr Zed Kasule, the mayor of Kayabwe Town Council, also blames the Works ministry, highlighting the frustration of local leaders and public anger over damaged roads in many villages in the area .

“They [truckers carrying sand] have damaged all roads yet the funding for roadworks in the lower local governments is totally poor,” Mr Kasule says. A turnman, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal, confirmed the allegations, stating that their “bosses” instructed them to continue transporting wet sand.

“Our bosses are in control of this country… that’s why we don’t even mind about the weigh bridges,” he says.

He admits that some bribes are sometimes paid at mobile weighbridges, either by the turnmen or directly by their superiors. According to Mr Herman Nuwahereza, a sand dealer in Kituntu Sub-county in Mpigi District, truckers in the area have resorted to transporting wet sand due to its higher weight compared to dry sand. This practice , he says, allows them to carry a greater volume by weight per trip, directly increasing their daily earnings.

“Dry sand is just like paper. You cannot earn enough,” he explains , adding that drying sand before transportation is expensive, adds to operational costs and requires extra time,” he says.

Mr John Kibowa, a turnman in Lwera, says complaints about corruption at weighbridges have gone uninvestigated, attributing the persistence of such vices to the low risk of punishment for corrupt officials.

Bribery

A trucker in Nabyewanga Trading Centre, on the Kampala–Masaka highway, who preferred anonymity, reveals that they are compelled to bribe enforcement officers to avoid hefty fines.

“We have to pay them [Ministry of Works officials manning weight bridges ] that money so that we remain in the business,” he states , highlighting the lack of alternative employment opportunities in the country. He also notes that these bribes ease their journeys, which is crucial given the high demand for sand, ultimately leading to more trips and increased earnings.

According to guidelines issued by Ministry of Works in 2015, truckers must have tarpaulins while carrying sand, ensure that it [sand] is completely dry, register with the ministry and weight their trucks at the mobile weighbridges stationed on major highways, both before and after loading.

Mr Nkinga asserts these guidelines are no longer followed due to “negligence and corruption.” Ms Paskazia Nabutono, a resident of Buwere Village in Buwama Town Council, tearfully accuses the sand truckers of causing an accident that claimed the life of her only daughter’s life, the late Ssanyu Namakula in Buwama recently.

Similarly, Ms Clare Mutumba, a resident and business owner in Kayabwe Town Council, also voices her frustration over trucks blocking her business thus denying customers access .

“Their trucks are just parked anywhere in front of our businesses and when you try to talk with them (drivers) calmly, they shout like wild dogs,’’ she says.

Mr Nkinga and Mr Kasule have called on all stakeholders responsible for implementing government directives to act decisively, emphasising the need to save taxpayer money, currently being spent on repairing roads constantly damaged by heavily loaded trucks.

Line ministry responds Responding to the concerns , Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the senior communications officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, acknowledges the gravity of the problem . “The danger posed by those trucks ferrying wet sand is known and transporters ought to desist from this practice. I know that we have been tough on them and some have protested our actions to safeguard our road assets,” Mr Ssempebwa says.

He further says the ministry is not going to tolerate such excesses under their watch. “Let’s alert our teams currently forming up (following recent mainstreaming exercise of Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA back into the mother ministry) to step up operations against this errant practice. It causes extreme stress and tear onto our road assets,” he says.

But truckers insist that Ministry of Works and Transport staff at the axle load control units , solicit bribes from them and each truck accused of carrying excess load is charged between Shs100,000 and Shs150,000. Excess sand is also removed and sold to builders around the Mpigi area.

Trend

Sand mining has of recent become a lucrative business due to the swiftly growing construction sector. A couple of years ago , environmentalists raised concern over the increasing sand mining in major swamps like Lwera along Kampala-Masaka highway , saying excessive excavation of sand will spark off a serious ecological disaster.

In 2018 , government put sand, stones and murrum under the category of minerals in the new approved mining policy. Government believes this will end unregulated sand mining across the country .

Under the new policy , any one intending to venture into sand mining will be required to acquire a licence from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources .

According to the new policy, any one caught engaging in sand mining without a licence will be fined Shs500,0000 or jailed for one year ,or both.

Pending promise Five years ago, the Ministry of Water and Environment, announced that they were in a process of demarcating areas around the country in which sand mining will be permitted. The move is aimed at ensuring greater protection of the natural ecosystem. Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Bonny Kazibwami & Sadat Mbogo

Licensing and sand mining

Last year, this publication ran a story titled: ‘‘Sand mining in Lwera: The dark side and bad deals’’. The Parliamentary Committee on Natural Resources went on a fact finding mission to the area on September 22. Before visiting some of the sand mining sites, the team first held a meeting with the town council members in the district.

Mr Richard Vvube, the environment and wetland officer for Kalungu District, then said people started taking up sand mining in the region without their knowledge. Such actions forced them to enforce and ensure that the miners comply with the laws. “In Kalungu, we have so far permitted three companies to undertake sand mining. However, one of the companies, after preparing itself legally did not find sand at the site identified to be viable,” Mr Vvube said.

“The other two are operational and are closely regulated.”

Complaints from locals

Mr Derrick Kizito, a resident of Lwera, who spoke to Daily Monitor, then said it was unfair that most of the sand mining licenses are being awarded to foreigners and not the locals.

“The concerned authorities should start giving Ugandans these sand mining deals,” said Kizito.

In response, Aisha Kitende, the town clerk of Lukaya Town Council, said property owners should be the ones blamed for leasing off land to the Chinese. But Vvube said there was no single local person who had applied for sand mining.

Also, it is common for them not to follow the procedures required for sand mining.

“They want to go through the back door and if things do not work out, they start complaining,” he said.

Interested parties in sand mining are required to apply declaring their intention to carry out the activity. The application letter submitted should bear comments from the local chairperson of the district and then from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema). If the project is viable, the developer intending to take it up comes up with an Environment Impact Statement (EIS), a document prepared to describe the effects for proposed activities on the environment. It also describes impacts of alternatives as well as plans to mitigate the impacts.