Why Twitter suspended Kakwenza’s account

This photo combination created on February 14, 2022 shows screenshots of author, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija's authentic account (left) and the alleged parody account (right). PHOTO/COURTESY.

By  Our Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Kakweza’s account which by the time of suspension had over 28,500 followers is not verified by Twitter. The new account opened in his name had over 470 followers by the time of filing this story.

American microblogging and social networking service, Twitter over the weekend suspended the account of prominent Ugandan author, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.
Rukirabashaija, an internationally acclaimed writer was suspended after someone allegedly reported his account.
According to the novelist who is currently in exile, someone used his profile details to open another account and reported his authentic account. 
Rukirabashaija’s account which by the time of suspension had over 28,500 followers is not verified by Twitter. The new account opened in his name had over 470 followers by the time of filine this story.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.