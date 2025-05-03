Why Uganda farmers still struggle to access credit





Uganda’s farmers are working hard in a financial desert. Billions in agricultural credit flow through the system each year, yet many smallholder farmers still struggle to access it, Saturday Monitor has learnt. Even with government efforts to reduce risk, banks remain cautious.

Their short-lived ‘big’ involvement in the sector ended with a pullback, hidden behind tough demands for collateral—usually more than most farmers can afford.

Microfinance institutions stepped in to help, but they don’t have the kind of money banks do. From 2009 to 2020, lending to agriculture grew steadily. But the real boom came between 2009 and 2017, when banks were handing out loans to farmers almost like confetti at a village wedding.

Lending to the sector tripled from Shs291 billion in 2009 to Shs876 billion by 2014, and it wasn’t just out of sheer goodwill. The government, through the Bank of Uganda (BoU), launched the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) in 2009, essentially saying to banks, “Here’s some capital, now go water the agricultural sector.”

They kept topping it up too—from Shs20.5 billion in 2009/2010 to Shs30 billion by 2014/2015. Around the same time, more commercial banks joined the fray, with the number rising from 21 in 2009 to 25 in 2015. Then came the FinTech wave. Between 2016 and 2019, banking went digital, and suddenly, even a farmer deep in Mbale could borrow money without needing to take a boda boda to town.

Agency banking and digital platforms reduced both the cost and the perceived risk of lending to agriculture. In 2019 alone, the number of bank agents shot up from just over 4,000 to more than 11,000—a 10 percent month-on-month growth rate that would make even Silicon Valley raise an eyebrow.

All these developments combined to turn agricultural lending into one of the more optimistic financial stories of the decade. But as with all good stories, the second half wasn’t quite as sunny. From 2020 onwards, lending growth slowed, and by 2022 to 2023, things were stalling. Loans to agriculture actually dipped slightly, from Shs852 billion in 2022 to Shs840 billion in 2023.

Mr Brian Sserunjogi, a PhD research fellow at the Economic Policy Research Centre (EPRC), says part of the blame lay with interest rates that just wouldn’t come down—the average prime lending rate sat stubbornly at 20.5 percent, which is about as inviting to borrowers as a fence made of barbed wire. On top of that, banks got jittery.

The Covid-19 pandemic had slammed the economy, and bad loans in other sectors, especially manufacturing and trade, exploded—up by 568 percent and 15.6 percent respectively, BoU data shows. “With that level of financial trauma, banks became understandably allergic to risk, even in agriculture where the fundamentals hadn’t dramatically changed. So the hosepipe that once freely irrigated the sector became a trickle,” Mr Sserunjogi says.

Underdogs rise

When it comes to handing out loans to Uganda’s agricultural sector, commercial banks are still the big fish in the pond. Per BoU data, they’re responsible for over 60 percent of private sector disbursements. But lately, that fish has been treading water.

Between 2022 and 2023, lending from Tier I commercial banks didn’t grow, thanks largely to a wave of bad loans in other sectors. As Covid-19 threw the economy into disarray, banks saw their non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios swell, especially in trade and manufacturing, and naturally became more risk-averse, even when it came to agriculture.

Yet while the commercial banks were playing it safe, the underdogs were quietly gaining ground. Micro-Deposit Taking Institutions (MDIs), which may not have the muscle of big banks but do have grassroots reach, began to shine. Their share of new agricultural loan disbursements climbed from 17 percent in 2020 to 21 percent in 2021 and reached 24 percent by 2024.

This wasn’t by accident. Several Covid-19 recovery programmes deliberately routed funds through these nimble Tier III institutions. Funds like the Stanbic Economic Enterprise Restart Fund and FSDU’s Micro Enterprise Recovery Fund were designed to reach the smallest of smallholders—often through local financial groups like Saccos, VSLAs, ROSCAs, and other alphabet-soup community networks that live and breathe rural economies.

What this shift reveals is a lesson in agility: while the big banks were dealing with systemic headaches, the smaller MDIs rolled up their sleeves and got to work. And if they’ve proven anything, it’s that they’re capable of distributing credit where it’s needed most—deep in the rural trenches. “Given this rising role, it’s high time the government rethinks how it channels the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF), Uganda’s flagship public-private initiative for agri-credit.

Right now, ACF largely flows through commercial banks, but to truly reach farmers off the beaten track, lower-tier institutions need a seat at the table,” Mr Sserunjogi writes in his research note about the subject. One way forward? Create linkages between Tier I banks and grassroots institutions—think Saccos and VSLAs—so that ACF funds trickle down to the last mile.

“But to keep it clean and credible, only Tier IV microfinance institutions regulated by the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority (UMRA) should get involved. In other words, open the gate wider—but only for players with the right licence plates,” he notes.

With the government now preaching the gospel of wealth creation through full-scale agricultural value chain support, as enshrined in the National Development Plan IV and Naro’s grand vision for 2025 to 2030, money is starting to follow the sermon.