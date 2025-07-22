Why Uganda may miss Aids elimination target

Health experts have warned that the rate at which annual new HIV infections in Uganda are declining is too slow for the country to meet the 2030 goal of ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat. This fresh warning follows the release of the 2025 Global Aids Update report by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS), which shows that 36,648 new HIV infections were recorded in Uganda in 2024. The report also shows that up to 20,335 Aids-related deaths occurred last year in the country. The report, however, indicates that the rate of annual new HIV infections has significantly declined by around 61 percent, from 97,000 in 2010 to 36,648 in 2024, as the country increased prevention efforts.

But experts said this is not enough to hit the elimination target. Dr Vincent Bagambe, the head of planning and strategic information at the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), explained that for the country to hit the 2030 target, annual new infections and deaths should both be under 10,000. “The estimates affirm that the new HIV infections and Aids-related deaths are continuing to decline. And this speaks to our projections, the targets that we have set towards ending HIV/Aids as a public health threat by 2030,” Dr Bagambe said.

“However, the rate at which they are declining is not fast enough, and with the challenges that we are seeing, the country is at risk of not meeting the target of ending Aids as a public health threat,” he added. In the new report, for Aids-related deaths, the number also dropped from 53,000 in 2010 to 20,335 in 2024, as more people enrol and adhere to treatment. With persons living with HIV (PLHIV) having a longer lifespan, in addition to new infections, the number of PLHIV also increased from 1 million in 2010 to 1.52 million in 2024.

Nine more years

According to an analysis of government data, in the last five years, the number of annual new infections dropped from 53,000 to 36,648, a reduction of 16,352 or about 3,300 per year. But with only five years remaining to 2030, at this current rate of decline, the country may still be recording around 20,000 new HIV infections in 2030. This also means the country may require another four years after 2030 to reduce new infections below 10,000 – a total of nine more years to hit the elimination target.

Dr Bagambe said hitting the 2030 target requires urgent action and the adoption of new technologies to improve prevention and treatment. “We need to do more to bend the curve of new HIV infections to go down, and of course, also the curve of Aids-related deaths to go down. Our target was that by 2030, we would see fewer than 10,000 new HIV infections and fewer than 10,000 Aids-related deaths,” he added. Ms Jacqueline Makokha, the United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) country director, warned that with the decline in donor aid for poorer countries, if nothing is done urgently to bridge the gap, the number of new infections may shoot up to levels last seen in the 2000s.

“Globally, now we have 41 million people living with HIV in 2024. And we had 1.3 million newly acquired infections globally and 120,000 new infections among children. Sub-Saharan Africa (where Uganda is located) continues to be the epicentre of the HIV epidemic. So 50 percent of all new infections in 2024 happened in sub-Saharan Africa,” she said. Ms Makokha also noted that the progress in reducing new infections is “very uneven across regions.” She said that in 2024, there were 40 percent fewer new infections globally compared to 2010. But like Dr Bagambe, Ms Makokha noted that this progress is not sufficient to hit the 2030 elimination targets.

“So there’s been a lot of progress globally. But this progress is not sufficient for us to reach our 2025 targets and also to end Aids as a public health threat by 2030. So we are encouraging countries, as UNAids, to step up efforts and in this last mile, to ensure that we sustain progress towards ending Aids as a public health threat,” she said.

Increase domestic funding

Ms Makokha also revealed that the funding landscape between 2010 and 2025 “is not looking very good”, even though a total of $18.7 billion (about Shs67 trillion) has been mobilised for the Aids response in low-and middle-income countries between 2010 and 2024. “However, this is slowing down,” she observed. “The global Aids response is currently experiencing an unprecedented funding crisis compounded by human rights and humanitarian challenges, and we risk losing the ground that we have covered. We have to do more to mitigate these risks,” she said. Ms Makokha said funding for life-saving, essential, community-led programmes with people living with HIV and key populations is being cut. “Civil society is facing a significant threat that we have not seen since we started responding to the HIV epidemic.

And we know that civil society and communities have been the backbone of the HIV response, but we are seeing many of them losing funding, many of them closing offices,” she said. “We need to see how they can be supported, particularly using domestic resources through social contracting mechanisms,” she added. Ms Makokha also said if countries meet the proposed domestic financing targets, the domestic share could rise from 52 percent in 2024 to two-thirds of the global resource need by 2030. She warned that if this funding gap is not fixed, infections might shoot up drastically. “We looked at the recent funding restrictions, and we estimate that if they continue, it could take back the response to what we had in the 2000s. You will remember that in the year 2000, for those who were here with us, we had a lot of deaths, we had high infections, and we had a huge emergency in many countries,” she said.

Ms Mary Borgman, the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) country coordinator, indicated that the US government would continue to buy drugs for PLHIV in Uganda. But she echoed the call for countries to take charge of the response, saying their funding will decline over time. The US government has already abolished the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which played a major role in supporting the HIV response in Uganda through its work with civil society organisations and in distributing drugs. Dr Peter Mudiope of the Aids Control Programme at the Ministry of Health said in addition to ongoing interventions such as the introduction and popularisation of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV infections, the government is working with partners to promote behavioural change.

He said they have been promoting the use of oral and injectable PrEP, adding that plans are underway to introduce the Lenacapavir injection, administered once every six months to prevent HIV infection. Ms Flavia Kyomukama, the head of the National Forum of People Living with HIV/Aids Networks in Uganda (NAFOPHANU), said that following the recent decline in funding, some of their members have started dropping out of care, and many who require counselling are unable to access it. “Early this year, we had a freeze in funding; our biggest grant coordinating entity was USAID,” she said. She added that the integration of care introduced by the government has not been very effective in addressing the specific needs of PLHIV and indicated it could worsen stigma.

“With this integration, when we visited one of the facilities in central Uganda, we found that in June, they were having a list of 189 people who had been lost to follow-up,” she said. Being lost to follow-up may mean the person is not taking ARVs and is therefore at higher risk of becoming very ill or dying. It also means their viral load increases, making them more likely to transmit the infection compared to those adhering to medication with a suppressed viral load.

Call to action.

MORE HIV/AIDS FUNDING

Dr Vincent Bagambe, the head of planning and strategic information at the Uganda Aids Commission (UAC), said domestic funding towards the HIV response is increasing. “Last year, about Shs250 billion was allocated (by the government) for the HIV response, and in this financial year’s budget, there is an additional Shs100 billion for drugs, laboratory tests, and for the distribution of these drugs to facilities,” he said. According to the UAC 2024 fact sheet, a total of $651 million (about Shs2 trillion) was mobilised for the HIV/Aids fight out of the targeted $836 million (about Shs2.9 trillion) required for financing the response in the 2022/2023 Financial Year. Of this amount, the domestic allocation by the government was $81 million (about Shs290 billion, 14 percent of the total funding). This is still very low, given the call by leading donors such as the US government and the Global Fund for countries to increase domestic funding for sustainability.



