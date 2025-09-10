Why Uganda’s governance system remains emotive 30 years later





The search for an agreeable governance system has long shaped Uganda’s political journey. It was a central issue for the 1989 Constitutional Commission led by Justice Benjamin Odoki and later the Constituent Assembly (CA), which drafted the 1995 Constitution.

Nearly three decades on, however, questions are being raised over whether decentralisation, the compromise system adopted, has strayed from its intended purpose.

Uganda’s governance dilemmas are not new. The seeds were planted at the 1961 Lancaster House Conference in London, UK, which set the country on the path to independence.

The colonial administration had granted Buganda a special status: partial autonomy through the Lukiiko (parliament), control over half its land, and its own courts. Other kingdoms such as Busoga, Tooro, and Ankole were governed directly under a unitary system.

This imbalance fed into the 1962 Constitution, which blended three governance models: a federal system for Buganda, semi-federal arrangements for some kingdoms, and a unitary system for the rest of the country. Former CA delegate Capt Francis Babu described this hybrid as “putting grenades” into the Constitution.

The arrangement soon collapsed. In 1963, Sir Edward Mutesa became Uganda’s first President, deputised by Busoga’s Kyabazinga, Sir William Wilberforce Nadiope. But a bitter fallout with Prime Minister Milton Obote in 1966 triggered a political crisis.

Obote abolished monarchies and imposed a unitary state. When the National Resistance Movement (NRM) restored kingdoms in 1993, they were stripped of political power, left only with cultural roles.

The CA compromise

In March 1994, Ugandans elected 214 of the 284 delegates to the CA tasked with drafting a new Constitution. Federalism was one of the most divisive issues. Proponents, especially from Buganda, wanted it entrenched.

Opponents feared it would entrench Buganda’s special status and fracture national unity. Mr John Ken Lukyamuzi, who represented Lubaga South, recalls that national consultations showed broad support for federalism—65 percent nationwide and 97 percent in Buganda.

“There is already evidence to back federal governance,” he said. But others such as Prof Fredrick Ssempebwa argued federalism raised suspicion.

“People were weary of a centralised system, but they wanted dispersion of power through Local Governments,” he said.

The compromise was decentralisation. It was first outlined in President Museveni’s 1992 policy statement and entrenched in Chapter 11 of the 1995 Constitution. It devolved powers of administration and service delivery to districts while leaving defence, law and order in the hands of the central government. Uganda had 39 districts in 1995.

Today, it has 146 districts and 10 cities. Three decades later, many argue the system has been undermined. While districts were given councils, executives, and chief administrative officers (CAOs), key appointments—such as accounting officers—are now made by the central government.

“We now have two power centres: one elected, another appointed,” says Prof Ssempebwa.

“The appointed structure has gone beyond its mandate,” he adds.

Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo echoes the concern: “Elected leaders once had powers to almost do everything. Today, even a Minister for Kampala Affairs can veto council decisions,” he says.

Mr Dan Wandera Ogalo, another former CA delegate, believes the decentralisation consensus has failed.

“We thought we had found a middle ground—not full federalism, but strong districts with taxation powers. Over time, power has been withdrawn back to the centre. What we have is a fully-fledged unitary government,” he says. For some, the solution lies in revisiting federalism. Mr Ogalo is blunt.

“If I was to revisit the system of governance, I would vote for a federal system,” he says. Mr Lukyamuzi points to the existence of ministers for Karamoja, Bunyoro, Teso, and Northern Uganda as proof of lingering federal demands. Others remain sceptical. Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, himself a former CA delegate, insists Uganda is stronger as a unitary state.

“Those clamouring for federalism may be harbouring sinister motives,” he says. “I would only support federalism if it were purely to equitably distribute resources,” he adds.

Notably, decentralisation did not emerge only from Buganda’s push for autonomy. Former CA delegate and commissioner Miria Matembe recalls how the Bagisu in Mbale also pressed for more control over their resources. “They said, ‘we grow good coffee, but they take it away and we gain nothing.’ That is how decentralisation became the compromise—it was about resources, not kingship,” she explains.

Disillusionment

Today, many of those who framed the 1995 Constitution express disappointment. Capt Babu regrets the multiplication of small, often unviable districts: “We should have had 15 sub-regions with devolved governments, not 146 districts.”

Prof Ssempebwa estimates that more than 70 percent of Uganda’s districts are not viable. Shadow Local Government Minister Betty Naluyima agrees, arguing that centrally appointed CAOs lack attachment to the districts they serve. For Ms Naluyima, this disconnect undermines accountability: “That is why when central government projects fail, Local Governments bear the blame, even when they had little control,” she says.

Mr Ogalo argues that decentralisation has been hollowed out. “We intended to allow resources and taxation to remain at the district level. That has not happened.”

The debates that animated the CA still resonate today. Former prime minister Kintu Musoke recalls the resistance from Baganda delegates during the constitution-making process.

“It was a battle. People wanted to walk out. We didn’t want Buganda to have a special position, but to be part of Uganda. We compromised by dropping outright federalism and introducing the tier system,” he says.

But Mr Lukyamuzi dismisses the regional tier as a “meaningless slogan” that never took root. President Museveni has defended it as one of several mechanisms to harmonise competing interests. Former delegate Jack Sabiiti says issues of kingdoms and land were so divisive that he sometimes felt “there was no need for a Constitution.”

Yet he maintains: “You can have kingdoms, but a State must be a State.”

As the system stands, many see it as centralised in everything but name. “The 1967 Constitution centralised all powers in the presidency. We wanted to change that,” Prof Ssempebwa says.

“Instead, what we have today is a powerful unitary state.” Mr Lukyamuzi insists a federal model would better accommodate Uganda’s diversity.

“In the first four years after the Constitution, leadership by sharing power regionally was solving unity and diversity. Today, we see ministers appointed for regions—clear evidence of federal demand.”

Capt Babu regrets supporting decentralisation: “It was too small. We should have gone for either Kenya’s devolution model or outright federalism.”

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo, however, warns against reopening old wounds: “I am not a federalist. I still believe we are stronger together. Uganda’s future lies in unity, not fragmentation.”

A system due for a reboot?

With more than100 districts struggling to deliver services, many observers say Uganda’s governance system is due for a reboot. Ms Matembe notes that decentralisation was intended to ensure equitable development and resource control, not political fragmentation.

Mr Ogalo puts it bluntly: “A strong central government monopolises resources, breeds tribalism and nepotism. We must rethink decentralisation or risk repeating history.”

For now, Uganda remains a unitary State with an overstretched decentralisation model. Whether future reforms will revisit the federal question, or strengthen local governments as originally intended, remains an open question.

Background

Federalism refers to a governance system where substantial powers are devolved to regional governments, while the national government retains control over areas such as defence, foreign affairs, and currency.

Supporters of federalism argue that it creates room for regions to make decisions that directly address their unique challenges and priorities.

Critics, however, warn that federalism risks fragmenting the country, fuelling demands for “special status” from certain regions.