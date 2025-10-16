Why Uganda’s roads continue falling apart

Every morning before sunrise, Moses Nkambo sets off from his village balancing a sack of cassava on his bicycle. What should be a 30-minute ride to the trading centre takes nearly an hour — not because of distance, but because of the road.

“There are gullies everywhere. When it rains, we don’t move. The road turns into a river,” he says, visibly frustrated.

“We were told the government brought road equipment to fix these things, but nothing has changed.” In 2017 and again in 2020, the government announced massive investments in road construction and maintenance equipment. But for travellers like Nkambo, the reality on the ground is still dire.

At Kamonkoli in Budaka District, boda-boda riders carefully weave through deeply potholed stretches of the Kamonkoli–Kabwangasi Road — a vital 10km link between Budaka and Butebo districts that has been in disrepair for years.

“The government distributed graders and trucks to local governments, but look at our roads,” says rider James Mawali, shaking his head. “Something must be done. The roads are worse than ever.” Across the country — from Bukedi to Karamoja — frustration is mounting as citizens grapple with deteriorating roads despite billions of shillings spent on equipment and maintenance.

A costly investment, few results

The government had pledged that purchasing its own fleet of graders, rollers, and water bowsers, at a cost of more than Shs500 billion, would reduce reliance on private contractors and empower local governments to maintain roads. Years later, the question lingers: where are the results? In many areas, transporters say journeys now take twice as long because feeder roads have become impassable, worsened by heavy rains. Some residents have threatened to protest unless action is taken.

“It’s worse when it rains,” says Mr Simon Muguda, a farmer and father of eight from Kamonkoli. “People fall with their goods into water-filled craters. It’s a nightmare.” Budaka District chairperson Emmanuel Pajje says their road network covers 288km of district roads, 73km of trunk roads, and over 500km of community access roads — but only 16 percent are in good condition. “More than half are fair, while 30 percent are in poor shape,” he says. “Our biggest challenge is continuous reduction in road fund allocations,” he adds. Mr Pajje explains that at least nine lower local governments in Budaka have not received budgetary allocations for road maintenance in recent cycles.

“Weather changes and inadequate funding have also affected construction and equipment maintenance,” he says.

In neighbouring Kibuku District, MrFredrick Dipuloma, an engineer, says only 10 percent of the 148 km of feeder roads are in good condition. “We’ve tried our best, but lack of funds limits what we can do,” he says. Experts say poor road conditions stem not only from limited budgets but also from corruption and mismanagement. In several districts, equipment has been underutilised, grounded due to lack of fuel, or even hired out privately to individuals and contractors. A 2024 parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure report found that 30 percent of the road equipment was non-functional due to poor maintenance, while many districts lacked trained operators, sometimes having only one for an entire fleet.

Past report

“The equipment was a good idea,” said committee member Mirriam Atwooki. “But without systems, transparency, and capacity, it has become a wasted opportunity,” she added. The Auditor General’s report has repeatedly raised red flags about underutilisation and diversion of road machinery.

Government response

The Ministry of Works and Transport spokesperson, Ms Susan Kataike, acknowledged the challenges but insisted that the government remains committed to improving infrastructure. “Most districts misuse the funds meant for road maintenance,” she said.

“They depend entirely on the road fund yet also collect local revenue that could supplement these efforts,” she added. Ms Kataike said government will continue monitoring how equipment is being used and ensure regular maintenance to prevent further deterioration.

Uganda’s road network covers about 130,000km, but only 20 percent is paved. The rest,mostly gravel or earth roads, are maintained by districts using the government-supplied equipment. In Pallisa District, feeder roads critical for transporting agricultural produce remain impassable during the rainy season. Farmers report post-harvest losses because they cannot reach markets. “We’ve worked on some roads, but funding is inadequate,” says Pallisa District Engineer Michael Ogwara.

The LC5 Chairperson, Mr Patrick Duchu agrees: “We received a grader, yes, but we lack money for fuel. People blame us, but we are stuck.” Even in Kampala, potholes have become a national symbol of frustration. Taxis swerve dangerously to avoid them, boda-bodas slow to a crawl, and commuters arrive late to work.

In June 2025, the viral #FixOurRoads campaign drew attention to neglected roads in affluent areas such as Ntinda and Munyonyo, questioning how road maintenance priorities are set.

Promises

During campaign rallies, presidential hopefuls such as Robert Kyagulanyi (NUP) and Nathan Nandala Mafabi (FDC) have pledged major investments in infrastructure. But residents say these promises often vanish after elections.

“Every candidate promises to fix roads, but once elected, nothing changes,” says farmer Moses Okurut from Gogonyo. Analysts say without better supervision, consistent financing, and accountability, Uganda’s road challenges will persist.

At a glance

* Total road network: About 130,000 km.

* Paved roads: Only 20 percent (approximately 26,000 km).

* District-managed feeder roads: 85,000 km.

* National roads: 20,854 km.

* Community access roads: Over 30,000 km.

* Annual road fund allocation: Approx. Shs500 billion.



