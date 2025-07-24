Why Uganda teachers in Burundi were sent home

Ugandan teachers are increasingly finding it hard to secure jobs in neighbouring countries where the Competence-Based Model of teaching and learning has taken root. A senior official at the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) said at least 19 Ugandan teachers were recently forced to leave Burundi on grounds that they were still locked in the old model of knowledge-based teaching.

Mr Wilson Ssabavuma, a curriculum specialist at NCDC, said the knowledge-based model has been scrapped by most countries in the East African Community (EAC) region in preference to the competency-based curriculum (CDC). He was briefing hundreds of teachers and school administrators at a workshop on competency-based curriculum in Science subjects at Makerere University last Friday.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Science, Technology and Vocational Education at the Makerere University School of Education. In 2023, at least 19 teachers were ejected from Burundi because they were telling learners what to learn instead of assisting them in finding out what they should learn and display mastery of the subject knowledge and skills acquired. “The curriculum is quite demanding, broad and rich in learning, but at the same time, achievable. Rwanda and Burundi are among countries with a success story. They have perfected implementation of CBC. That is why Ugandan teachers are no longer welcome in any schools, whether private or public,” Mr Ssabavuma said.

The workshop that attracted participants from Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts was held under the theme: The role of school administrators in implementing and assessing Competency Based Curriculum for O and A-Level. Ugandan teachers continuously seek better opportunities and pay in neighbouring countries, including Burundi. Mr Ssabavuma advised that for Ugandan teachers to thrive within the East African Community and beyond, they should adhere to standards and implement the curriculum as prescribed by the curriculum development body.

Demands of CBC

The new curriculum emphasises critical thinking and practical application of knowledge and skills needed to successfully address real-life problems of the 21st century. Mr Ssabavuma expressed frustration among NCDC officials, whom he said labour to explain and support teachers regarding the CBC, but the latter have deliberately refused to implement. He cited endless lessons, assessments, compulsory morning and night preps and regurgitating huge volumes of notes to the learners as some of the habits that had made it difficult for schools to end classroom lessons at 2.30pm and allow the learners to engage in project work and curricular activities as recommended by the government. Mr Ssabavuma tasked school administrators to take the lead in ensuring their teachers are retooled in pedagogy and assessment to address the mismatch between teaching, learning and assessment.

Since the introduction of the CBC in 2020, a number of teachers have been grappling with implementation, forcing some to resort to the old curriculum and disadvantage learners. A recent study by Uneb revealed that most teachers across the country have been presenting students with outdated questions during assessments, making it hard for the learners to interpret and respond to Uneb questions accurately. The results of the study also showed that 59 percent of teachers asked the students lower-thinking questions while 41 percent posed high-order thinking questions. Besides, 69 percent of the teachers relied on traditional paper and pencil assessment commonly used in schools, which encouraged students to memorise class work, a practice that was dropped under CBC.

“Successful implementation of CBC relies not only on the curriculum designers but also on effective supervision and leadership in the schools. Foster a supportive environment, don’t reprimand the teachers but give actionable feedback that will help them improve, create teams within the school to foster implementation and involve other stakeholders such as parents,” he advised. Mr Mathias Mulumba Bwanika, the associate professor and Dean, School of Education Makerere University, said schools ought to establish frameworks for Continuous Professional Development (CPD) as stipulated in both the National Teacher Policy, 2019, and the Education Act 2008.

He said the quality of education is significantly impacted by the quality of teachers. Dr Edward Kansiime, a lecturer in the School of Education at Makerere University, said the college started engaging NCDC to retool the lecturers in 2019 as the country prepared to roll out CBC for lower secondary. He said this was followed by a review of programmes whose implementation kicked off in 2024/2025 Academic Year. Mr Joseph Mutumba, the deputy head teacher at St Joseph’s Girls Senior Secondary School, Nsambya, said retooling teachers is critical for effective service delivery in the sector since learning is a continuous process.

Mr Mutumba said although the curriculum is demanding and some teachers were slow to adapt to the changes, the impact of CBC on the learners was already being felt. During the training, the participants cited some of the challenges affecting the implementation of CBC as high teacher-learner ratios, media rankings of the best schools that trigger unhealthy competition among schools, limited instructional materials, and the small number of teachers who have been trained in the new curriculum.

Call to retool teachers Mr Aron Mugaiga, the general secretary of the Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union (UPSTU), said the government should continue retooling all teachers until all of them are covered. He said half of the estimated 50,000 secondary school teachers have been trained. “The Ministry of Education has been training a few and asking them to train others on station. Majority are not trained. I also encourage the teachers to embrace the training. What happened to Ugandan teachers in Burundi may happen to the ones we have here if they fail to implement the curriculum,” he warned. Last week, the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) conducted a training for local government leaders to enable them to bail out teachers who are struggling to assess learners under CBC.

Ms Kedrace Turyagyenda, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Sports, said the move would ensure successful assessment of learners and prepare them for the final exams. The two-day training last week at Uneb offices at Kyambogo in Kampala, attracted chief administrative officers (CAOs), town clerks, district education officers (DEOs) and municipal education 0fficers. Mr Dan Odongo, the Uneb executive director, said their assessment tasks are based on scenarios that elicit the demonstration of the life skills and inclusion of projects, which promotes creativity and development of entrepreneurial spirit in the learners.





Adoption of CBC in Africa

Mr Wilson Ssabavuma, a curriculum specialist at the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC), said in 2013, the United Nations, through its education agency Unesco, recommended all African countries reform their curriculum to adopt a competency model of instruction to be able to compete for resources with other countries. Mr Ssabavuma said the earliest efforts to adopt Competency Based Curriculum in Africa were made by South Africa in 1998. This was followed by Tanzania in 2005, Zimbabwe 2014, Rwanda in 2016, Kenya and Somalia in 2017, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2018. In 2012, the East African Community member states also recommended the adoption of CBC with the aim of harmonising education certification and ensuring free movement of labour with the same skills and training within the region.

Mr Ssabavuma said Uganda’s earlier attempt (2006) to introduce CBC (thematic curriculum) at primary level was failed by the demands of parents, teachers and school owners who did not understand the essence of the curriculum. He however, noted that the thematic curriculum for primary schools is currently under review to ensure it is aligned with the secondary curriculum. “It is old enough to be revised or overhauled. This is what we have been working on since July last year,” he said. Uganda introduced CBC for lower secondary in 2020 and for the upper secondary in 2025. However, the latter is yet to be implemented. Mr Ssabavuma said all universities and institutions of higher learning are also required to follow a similar path by 2027. “At least 20 percent of their course content should be adjusted towards CBC learning and keep upgrading over time until when they go 100 percent competency-based, in order to align it to the education system from primary to university,” he said.



