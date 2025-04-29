Why Ugandan teachers must shift from ‘chalk and talk’ to practical learning

Kyambogo University, in collaboration with the United States Department of Education and Cultural Affairs under the U.S. Mission in Uganda, has intensified efforts to equip teacher trainers with skills needed to effectively implement the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Prof Bismarck Agbemble, the English Language Program Fellow stationed at Kyambogo University by the U.S. Mission in Uganda, emphasized the need to build the capacity of teachers, particularly as Uganda transitions from theory-based instruction to skills-based training.

“Our main focus under the English Language Program (ELP) is to equip, resource, and build the capacity of Ugandan teachers through project-based learning, which is part of the Ugandan lower secondary curriculum,” Prof Agbemble said in an interview on Monday, April 28.

He added, “We truly believe that teachers can transform the classroom from chalk and talk to skills development in the area of social awareness, interpersonal skills, and critical thinking.”

He noted that educators, ranging from professors and lecturers to tutors and classroom teachers, must shift from theoretical instruction and memorization to skill development using Bloom’s Taxonomy, emphasizing creation, application, synthesis, and critical analysis.

Some of the trainees were part of a team that authored a book titled From Chalk and Talk to Practicals, which promotes a shift toward practical-based teaching and learning.

“We have been so fortunate to identify remarkable students who have applied to two conferences—one in Kenya and one in Tanzania—and authored a book to help their fellow teachers develop life-critical skills to transform the 21st-century classroom,” Prof Agbemble said.

In an earlier statement, U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, Mr William W. Popp, noted, “The U.S. Embassy is proud to sponsor programs such as the English Language Fellows Program that brings Prof Agbemble to Kyambogo to work with teachers of English and support professional development of students across the campus. These programs are one of the most important ways we invest in the Ugandan people, by connecting them to Americans, sharing experiences, and bringing our countries closer together.”

Mr George William Kasule, Associate Professor and Dean of the School of Education at Kyambogo University, emphasized that teacher training is essential for improving the quality of education.

“I think this is a productive responsibility for all of us to rethink what we need to do, especially regarding the mode and delivery of content,” Assoc. Prof. Kasule said.

He recommended that teaching at all levels embrace more practical approaches.

"When a person graduates at whatever level, either at primary or secondary, they should be able to do something. So, I think From Chalk and Talk to Practice is a very good initiative. Instead of just talking and preaching, let us be practical," he said.

However, he noted that for the Competency-Based Curriculum to succeed, both teachers and teacher educators must receive proper training, and the necessary materials for practical teaching and project work must be made available.

The implementation of the CBC continues to face challenges, including inadequate resources, insufficient teacher training, and poor infrastructure.