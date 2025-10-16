Why UNBS boss has been told to step aside

The Executive Director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), Mr James Kasigwa, has been directed to step aside to allow investigations into alleged misconduct and claims of mismanagement during his tenure over the past one and a half years.

An electrical engineer by profession, Mr Kasigwa has served as UNBS executive director from May 13, 2024. But on October 7, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Francis Mwebesa, issued a letter, instructing him to take annual leave for one month starting October 15. The directive aims to prevent any influence on the ongoing investigation into claims of insubordination and other alleged irregularities.

In the letter, the minister noted that several allegations, including corruption, have been levelled against Mr Kasigwa.

“I write with reference to the task which I recently assigned to the National Standards Council, in which I directed the Council to assess the validity, authenticity and significance of the various allegations levelled against you regarding insubordination, misconduct, impropriety, mismanagement and corruption,” reads the letter.

“To expedite and facilitate the council’s work, including conducting inquiries, hearings, and interviews of key witnesses and personnel with pertinent information, I hereby direct and authorise you to take your annual leave of 30 working days,” it adds..

The letter further instructed Mr Kasigwa to hand over his responsibilities to Deputy Executive Director Standards Patricia Bageine Ejalu. She will serve as Acting Executive Director until his return. The handover will be witnessed by Mr James Kalibbala, the chairperson of the National Standards Council, both when Mr Kasigwa proceeds on leave and upon resumption of duties. Mr Mwebesa noted that the Council has already verbally interacted with Mr Kasigwa and considered his initial responses to the allegations. However, the executive director has not yet submitted a written report, which is still pending.

“I have urged the Council to ensure their inquiry regarding the allegations against you is fully executed and that a report on their findings is submitted within two weeks from the date of this letter,” the minister said.

“A special meeting will be convened in my office for the Council to present the findings and recommendations, after which my decision on the matter will be communicated to you,” the minister concluded. Mr Kasigwa has had an illustrious career spanning over two decades in multinational corporations and public and private sector roles.

He is experienced in leadership and strategic management of expert teams in science, technology, innovation and standards. When contacted for comment on the specifics of the allegations, Mr Kalibbala declined to provide details, stating he was driving and would need to follow up later.



