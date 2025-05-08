Why upcountry women fail to access GROW project loans

Several women in the countryside are failing to access the Generating Growth Opportunities and Productivity for Women Enterprise (GROW) project loans, citing bureaucracies. The GROW project is a five-year government initiative funded by the World Bank with a grant of $217m (Shs789b). The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD), was launched by the President in 2023 and actualised in 2024.

Its goal is to empower women entrepreneurs to propel themselves from small to medium enterprises using loans, which come with only a 10 percent interest rate. A report issued by the government a couple of days ago, indicates that the Madi Sub-region only managed to register one woman from 2023 as the sole beneficiary. The report chart puts Buganda in the leader’s seat, with greater Kampala alone having 45.4 percent, greater Masaka 9.7 percent, greater Mubende 2.6 percent, and greater Luweero 1.6 percent.

This is followed by Ankole in western Uganda, having 8.5 percent, Bunyoro 3.2 percent, Kigezi 2.7 percent, Rwenzori 1.6 percent, and Tooro with 5.2 percent. In the eastern region, Busoga leads with 4.9 percent, Bugisu 4.1 percent, Bukedi 1.6 percent, Sebei has 0.6 percent, and Teso has 1.7 percent. In northern Uganda, the Acholi Sub-region leads the borrowers chart with 3.8 percent, Arua 1.0 percent, Lango 1.1 percent, and Adjumani (Madi) with 0.0 percent. Karamoja, which is in the north eastern part of the country, has only 19 women who borrowed the loans, translating to 0.9 percent Dr Ruth Aisha Kasolo, the GROW project coordinator, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), told the Daily Monitor that in the initial design, the women were meant to follow the bank requirements, which presents a big challenge to women outside the towns.

She said in towns, the women were better organised, had proper books of accounts, titles and collaterals, and when the project was launched, it was easier for them to apply for the loans. “In the remote areas, the uptake has remained small because the women don’t have registered businesses, no collateral, and seem to be receiving less support from their spouses than it is in the urban areas,” Ms Kasola explained. She added that in some of these areas, the information flow is poor, adding that the project should now be channelled through social media because it is accessible even in rural areas. Ms Kasolo said they are devising other means of scaling up the uptake in the upcountry areas by using the microfinance institutions and microfinance depository institutions, and also using established Saccos for women to access the money on a personal level.

“Some remote areas don’t have banks, and it is the reason the Grow project has not picked up, but with the microfinance institutions, they can use motorbikes to reach out to the beneficiaries,” she explained. Under the GROW loan initiative, women who own micro enterprise are free to access between Shs4m to Shs200m. The payment period is 24 months. Mr Sam Okalembo, a resident of Bazar ward in Kumi Municipality, said the GROW project, by far is a great initiative, but the terms and conditions enshrined in it have made the women from the countryside shy away. He said the government should put into consideration the fact that the majority of women outside the central part of Uganda and western Uganda are housewives and casual labourers who don’t have registered businesses or titled properties. “Imagine in Kumi District with thousands of women, only five women met the requirements. Unless the terms and conditions are relaxed, the GROW project will only benefit more women in central Uganda,” Mr Okalembo said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Aggrey Kibenge, said the greatest challenge to the success of this project is the misinformation, especially regarding who the GROW project is meant to support. “There is a common perception that GROW is a general fund for all women. It is not, GROW is specifically designed to support women who are already in business,” Mr Kibenge explained. He said to promote equity in access, the Cabinet issued a directive to ensure that all the loan funds under GROW are allocated across all 19 sub-regions. Ms Davina Esther Anyakun, the minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, said Uganda ranks among the top countries globally for women entrepreneurship, yet, we still face a critical challenge, many of these enterprises remain small, informal and under resourced, not because women lack vision but because they often lack the support systems required to grow.

What they say about the project

While women appreciate government efforts to enhance their economic opportunities and productivity through the GROW project, accessing the funds is difficult. Ms Mastula Namatovu, the chairperson for the Kamuli District women's council, said many women have failed to access the funds provided through the commercial banks due to a lack of collateral security and high interest rates. Ms Victoria Apiri, a district councillor, said women need financial literacy and mindset change to enable them embrace a saving culture and financial discipline needed to run successful businesses. Ms Betty Mirembe, a market vendor in Masaka Central Market, said after adverts that ran on media platforms for months, she decided to apply for GROW funds from three different commercial banks for months, but all her efforts were in vain. Ms Mirembe is of the opinion that, the programme seems to have been designed to benefit a certain category of women, but not low-income earners who living in poverty.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, said the project targets to benefit more than 60,000 female-owned enterprises, including 3,000 refugee-owned businesses. Ms Amongi said her ministry has mapped and assessed 522 women entrepreneur platforms, partnered with two leading Women’s empowerment principles; UWEAL and NUWEBIZ, to prepare and link women entrepreneurs to benefit from the GROW project. Ms Janet Mutesi, a woman councillor for people with disabilities in Bugiri District, said the majority of the women have never benefited from the programme, adding that the government should sensitise women about the project. Ms Jane Kakayi, the Bugiri District chairperson for the women's council, confirmed said about 20 women have so far applied for the funds.

“However, many are failing to access the funds due to a lack of requirements,” she said. A dealer in agricultural value addition in Arua City, Ms Joan Onen, said “I submitted all the requirements, which were approved. And was assured that the money would be issued the next day. But until now, money has not been deposited. But the time I wanted the money, the bank told me the money was not there. I am still interested in the money for my business.” She said the requirements were long and discouraged some women, adding that for a loan ranging from Shs6 million upwards, banks asked for a land title, which many women do not have. Recently, the LC5 Chairman for Arua District, Mr Sam Okuonzi, called for a review of the project guidelines for one to qualify for the loan.

Failure to access funds.

I went to Equity Bank and applied for that money, but after filling out my application for assessment, they told me I had to wait until they get more funds from the funder. Until today, I have never gotten any feedback,– Betty Mirembe, a market vendor in Masaka Central Market





By Simon Peter Emwamu, Sam Caleb, Richard Kyanjo, Bill Oketch, Asuman Musobya & Felix Warom Okello



