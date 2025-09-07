Why West Nile is grappling with refugee integration process

West Nile Refugee hosting districts, communities, and refugee agencies are grappling with the ongoing integration process of refugees into the community, as the number of refugees continues to exert pressure on the available resources, particularly in healthcare facilities and education, officials have revealed.

Speaking during a meeting with a team of officials from the Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism for the Global Fund (UCCM) this week, Mr. Simon Amandi, the Terego District Health Officer, said they are currently grappling with a limited number of health personnel.

He further noted that the district lacks a referral health facility and is instead relying on the only 10 Health Centre Twos, which do little to serve the population.

“We are grappling with the integration. As a district, we are at 22 to 25 per cent in the current staffing structure, which allows us to have approximately 55 staff in Health Centre Three and 155 in Health Centre Four. And as a district, we don’t have a health centre four, no referral hospital, and the existing ones don't do much in terms of serving the population as required,” Mr Amandi said.

Currently, Terego District is estimated to have at least 134,000 refugees in Rhino Camp Settlement, 23,000 in the Rhino Camp Extension, and 67,470 in the host communities.

He said that without increasing the number of human resources, especially in the two sectors of education and health, which are constrained by the increasing number of refugees from Congo and South Sudan, the implementation of the integration process will remain unbalanced.

Officials from the UCCM, led by Rev. Eammanuel DatIro, a member of the Board of UCCM, were visiting the districts of Terego, Yumbe, and Koboko in the West Nile region to oversee and track the progress of Global Fund-supported programs to ensure effective, efficient, and integrated implementation of HIV, TB, and Malaria.

A team of officials from the UCCM visited the West Nile Region to assess the performance of the Global Fund.

The UCCM is mandated, among others, to provide oversight of Global Fund programmes to ensure effective, efficient, and integrated implementation of HIV, TB, malaria, and Resilient and Sustainable systems for health (RSSH) interventions.





The region hosts a large refugee population of over 200,000 refugees with a high Malaria and HIV burden.





The picture in the Terego district is not very far from what is being experienced in the Koboko district. The local leaders have asked the government to integrate an estimated 64,000 self-settled refugees from South Sudan who are in the community and remain un –unregistered.





The Secretary for Social Services, Koboko district, Todoko Isaac said, these refugees should be properly

“These are 64,000 human beings in Koboko, they are not known, neither by the government nor by any other agency, so it makes planning very difficult; the result is pressure on service delivery. All service points in Koboko, show pressure,” he said.





He added, “You may think the hospital is boiling just because of that pressure, in schools, they are the same, Water points, the same,” Mr. Todoko expressed.”





According to the data from the UN Refugee Agency, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), there are 271,781 refugees in the Koboko district. Mr Todoko said that 64,000 of these refugees are not registered.





He added, “This is a very big issue affecting integration in Koboko, and we've been telling our supervisors from the center that if we really want to mean integration, let’s consider these people because they are already part of the community.”





However, although Koboko district is facing numerous challenges, the district health officials announced a drastic reduction of Malaria cases in the district following the introduction of several interventions, which include Malaria vaccine, Indoor Residual spraying, and use of Bed-nets, which are being applied to fight the disease.





The Acting District Health Officer, Koboko district, Dr. Denis Oloya, said for the period of 2024 and now 2025, they have drastically reduced the number of Malaria cases in the district.

He said the disease is no longer topping the list of killer diseases; it’s now number seven on the list of killer diseases in the district.

Right now Koboko district is topping among the West Nile districts in terms of eradicating the malaria disease.

“We are at 96 per cent in terms of eradication of Malaria disease in the district, in both the refugee communities and the host communities, it is almost not there," Dr Oloya noted.

“When we look at the current, 2024, 2025, top list of the killer diseases in the district, it is not malaria anymore, the picture has changed. Malaria is now number seven on the list”. He said.

He said pneumonia, diabetes, and hypertension are now leading the list.





But in 2021, 2012, it was malaria number one leading killer disease, but with just a little adjustment of the support from the Global Fund, the picture has changed. He expressed.





He says this has been attributed to the recent introduction of the Malaria vaccine, coupled with other interventions such as the use of Mosquito bed nets, among others, which is being done using support from the Global Fund.





Malaria has been the leading cause of illnesses and death among young children in Uganda, responsible for up to 40 percent of patients visiting the health facilities and 14 percent of all hospital deaths, according to the World Health Organization report 2022.





A team of officials from the Uganda Country Coordinating Mechanism for Global Fund (UCCM) was on a tour visiting the West Nile Region to track the performance of the Global Fund programme.

The UCCM is mandated, among others, to provide oversight of Global Fund programmes to ensure effective, efficient, and integrated implementation of HIV, TB, malaria, and Resilient and Sustainable systems for health (RSSH) interventions.

West Nile hosts over 200,000 refugees with a high malaria and HIV burden.

Refugee Agency said the number of refugees in Uganda will hit two million by the end of this year, up from the current 1.9 million refugees as of August 2025.

The head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees sub-office in Arua District, Paul Kenya, said that currently, they are registering about 100 refugees entering the country every day at the border point of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said that with the current influx of refugees entering the country, the number of refugees will hit two million by the end of this year.