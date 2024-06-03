Why you need to boil Namugongo’s ‘holy water’ before drinking

Clerics at the Anglican Martyrs Site in Namugongo, Wakiso District have advised pilgrims to boil water from the ‘holy well’ that is perceived to be a source of healing and blessings before consuming it, to avoid contracting diseases.

Rev Esau Bbosa Kimanje, the Vicar of Namugongo Anglican Martyrs’ Site, where the ‘holy stream’ stands said a recent study undertaken by the management of the Anglican Martyrs Site and some experts indicated that the water in question is contaminated with fecal matter, among other contaminants, due to poor sanitation practices of the bulging population around the Martyrs site.

“Underground water is no longer safe. I appeal to pilgrims to boil or treat it before it is consumed to avoid infections,” Rev Kimanje warned.

Several studies across the country, especially in the Kampala metropolitan area, have returned results showing that water sources such as springs, which provide a major source of water for the population are contaminated due to poor waste management and badly designed pit latrines.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine recently said about 14 million Ugandans still practice open defecation.

According to Dr Atwine, the practice is in both rural and urban areas.

Experts say that whenever it rains, human waste is washed into water sources and if not treated or boiled before it is consumed, consumers are exposed to diarrheal diseases such as typhoid and Cholera.

Rev Simon Peter Ddembelyayes, Director of Missions and Outreach at the Church of Uganda echoed Rev Kimanje’s message saying the water is safer when boiled.

“Most of the pilgrims come here to fetch water. They think it’s the water that heals but it’s the faith of a person. The water should be boiled because it comes from the bottom,” Rev Ddembelyayes said.

At the Catholic Martyrs Shrine, water is drawn from a man-made lake.

However, both the Catholic and Anglican pilgrims always endure long queues as they jostle in for the ‘miraculous’ water source located next to the Anglican’s amphitheater.

It is believed that the source at the Anglican shrine can offer more blessings since the majority of the Martyrs were killed from this side and the blood-stained instruments that the executioners used were washed from the said well.

The faithful say the water can cure all kinds of illnesses, adding that it also brings blessings to those who drink or sprinkle it.

Hundreds of pilgrims queue at Namugongo Martyrs' site, Wakiso District to fetch water from the 'holy well'.

