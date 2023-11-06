Why Zaake disciplinary hearing has been deferred

A parliamentary committee assigned to probe allegations of misconduct against Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake has pushed the inquiry to November 6.

The probe by the Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline was expected to be underway following an October 12 directive by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa to investigate alleged utterances by Mr Zaake against a female legislator and report back within 45 days.

Rakai District Woman MP Juliet Kinyamatama wants disciplinary action taken against Mr Zaake allegedly on account of insulting him, which transpired during the October 9 Independence celebrations outside the Parliament Building.

Rules committee chairperson Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri County) told journalists last week that Mr Zaake’s legal team has written to them, requesting to reschedule the probe.

“We did communicate to the Honourable Zaake and his lawyers about the proceedings of this committee and they wrote back to us on October 23, expressing their regret that His Worship Erias Lukwago, who has personal conduct of the matter, will be out of the country,” Mr Katuntu said.

The legal team, Mr Katuntu further explained, suggested other dates would be available.

“The dates we were given are between October 28 and November 12 and between November 12 and November 29. We considered their request and accepted it, so we are rescheduling the committee business to November 6,” he said.

This will be the third time that Mr Zaake is facing the same committee. The first was on February 15, 2022, by Speaker Anita Among on allegations of abusing her on the microblogging site Twitter, now X.

The second referral was in November 2022 by Mr Tayebwa. That time, Mr Zaake, against parliamentary rules, sought to reopen the debate on the abduction of mainly Opposition supporters allegedly by state security forces after the House resolved on it when the legislator missed 10 sittings.

The matter on the second referral was never concluded but the committee has vowed to handle it as well once the probe kicks off. Ahead of the probe, Mr Zaake told the Monitor that his lawyers are handling everything and he is not an MP custom-made for trouble as reported.

“When you speak up, you are called a troublesome person. They want silent people. For me, I am a fighter for the rule of the law and not a troublemaker as people state,” he said, adding, “I am a full member of that institution and have full rights and freedom of expression just like the others.”